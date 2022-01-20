ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2010 TOP OF THE RANGE HONDA ACCORD EXECUTIVE - GREAT VFM For Sale

Cover picture for the articleTop of the range Honda Accord Executive Diesel with 6 speed...

Is the Cheapest Honda Accord You Can Buy New Worth the Savings?

The Honda Accord is one of the best sedans on the market. It combines good looks, reliability, efficiency, and just enough driving fun to make it interesting. Granted, it is not a razor-shape, canyon-carving sports sedan, but it is much more sporty, composed, and neutral in the handling department than you would expect.
Honda Accord and Chevy Suburban Mad Max Mashup

A Honda Accord and Chevy Suburban Mad Max mashup would be interesting, right? If you’re a fan of the Mad Max movie franchise and cars in general, you’ll love what this creative person accomplished. Some of the most hardcore Mad Max fans in the world gather in “tribes” to show off their cars and gear inspired by the post-apocalyptic movies. One of those people is Morning Raven, who fused a Honda Accord with a Chevy Suburban to create a custom mashup and what he calls “Ansley the HellBilly Honda.”
Tested: Bugatti’s 1,578 HP Chiron Super Sport Is Like a Street-Going Learjet

So here it is: peak internal-combustion engine. Since Karl Benz built his Patent Motorwagen 135 years ago, carmakers have been refining and emboldening the gas-guzzling power plant that still propels most of our cars, but we’ve finally reached a tipping point. Automakers are announcing they’re ceasing the development of conventional engines in favor of hybrid and electric power trains, even setting dates by which they’ll no longer offer the former at all. Bugatti is no exception. Now with a majority of it controlled by supercar and EV-tech start-up Rimac, the French marque will go hybrid for its next all-new model,...
These Top-Rated Mops Will Give Your Tile Floors a Like-New Shine

The difference between doing your weekly chores with the right tools versus making do with whatever you can find can be your time, your patience and the quality of the end result. For example, you may think sweeping a tile or hardwood surface with a broom is sufficient. After all, it does collect hair, dust and other debris. However, pass a broom through liquid or something sticky and you’ll quickly find its limitations, much to your annoyance. That’s why it’s best to use tools designed for the specific job in front of you. In this case, the best mops for...
Top 5 ultimate long range EVs for 2022

Hello and welcome back to the channel as we all try to clear our heads and settle into 2022. Now, I don’t know about you but I spend way too much time looking around the internet for EVs that I’d love to buy but just can’t afford. And for me, range is king!
8 Best Stoves and Ranges, According to Food Network Kitchen

Best Gas Range Overall: GE Profile Smart 30" Free-Standing Self Clean Gas Fingerprint Resistant Range with No Preheat Air Fry. Best Budget Gas Range: Whirlpool Gas Range with SpeedHeat Burner. Best Electric Range Overall: GE Profile 30" Smart Free-Standing Electric Convection Fingerprint Resistant Range with No Preheat Air Fry. Best...
MG overtakes Honda, Renault and Mazda as UK sales hit record high

MG has overtaken Honda, Renault and Mazda as the electric car boom helped its UK sales soar by two-thirds last year. The almost century-old British car brand, now owned by state-controlled Chinese company SAIC Motor, said a rush of electric vehicles sales helped it move a record 30,600 cars. Excluding...
Outrage as Nike fires fully-vaccinated marketing manager from its Oregon HQ for refusing to upload his COVID shot details to third party app that wanted to share his information with others

A long-time Nike employee was fired after refusing to supply his COVID-19 vaccination records to a third-party verification service used by the sportswear giant. Dex Briggs, 53, claims he was terminated from his marketing manager position at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon earlier this month after a 26-year run with the company - despite being fully-vaccinated against the virus and offering to show bosses his vaccination card.
