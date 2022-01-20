Nazi officials hold Wannsee conference in 1942

President Biden will hold his 10th news conference as president on Wednesday, the day before he marks one year in the White House. Mr. Biden, who has held fewer press conferences at this point in his presidency than recent predecessors, is wrapping up his first year in office with some intractable challenges — record inflation, a high number of COVID-19 cases and opposition within his own party to his legislative agenda. On Friday, the president spoke to tout his biggest legislative accomplishment so far, the bipartisan infrastructure law, and to announce the federal government will spend $27.5 billion to update small bridges around the country, footing 100% of the cost. The White House also pointed out that vaccine hesitancy has decreased, and the number of vaccinated people in the country has soared since Mr. Biden took office.

