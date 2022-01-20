ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nazi officials hold Wannsee conference in 1942

Cover picture for the articleToday is Thursday, Jan. 20, the 20th day of 2022. There are 345 days left in the year. On Jan. 20, 1942, Nazi officials held the notorious Wannsee conference, during which they arrived at their “final solution” that called for exterminating Europe’s Jews. On this date:....

Florida Phoenix

In Year Two, no more Mr. Nice Biden, please

Quality Journalism for Critical Times About halfway through his marathon news conference last week, President Joe Biden finally asked the only question in Washington that’s worth asking. With congressional Republicans standing in the way of the Democrats’ every initiative, including voting rights (which should be as bipartisan as it gets), what do they actually support? “What are Republicans for? What […] The post In Year Two, no more Mr. Nice Biden, please appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
The Independent

Bill Barr: Capitol riot panel will speak to former Attorney General about order to seize voting machines

The House select committee investigating the Jan 6 attack on Congress is seeking an interview with former Attorney General William Barr following the shocking revelation first reported by Politico that Donald Trump’s allies drafted an executive order directing the seizure of voting machines.Rep Bennie Thompson, the committee’s chairman, made the announcement on Sunday during an interview with ABC News. He added that lawmakers on the panel have spoken with Mr Barr previously in the course of their investigation, but were now interested in learning more about the draft executive order created some time in December of 2020.Appearing on This...
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
Washington Examiner

Adam Laxalt runs as '51st Senate seat' to block Biden

Adam Laxalt isn’t overpromising. The Nevada Republican, his party’s leading candidate for Senate in the Silver State, offered a modest menu of agenda items he plans to pursue should the GOP win a majority of seats in the chamber in the midterm elections. Topping the list? Using control of the floor, and key Senate committees, to conduct aggressive oversight of President Joe Biden and his administration. Laxalt also would encourage the Republican majority he hopes to usher in to look deeper into the Russia investigation that consumed Washington during most of former President Donald Trump’s term.
CBS News

Biden to hold news conference capping first year in office

President Biden will hold his 10th news conference as president on Wednesday, the day before he marks one year in the White House. Mr. Biden, who has held fewer press conferences at this point in his presidency than recent predecessors, is wrapping up his first year in office with some intractable challenges — record inflation, a high number of COVID-19 cases and opposition within his own party to his legislative agenda. On Friday, the president spoke to tout his biggest legislative accomplishment so far, the bipartisan infrastructure law, and to announce the federal government will spend $27.5 billion to update small bridges around the country, footing 100% of the cost. The White House also pointed out that vaccine hesitancy has decreased, and the number of vaccinated people in the country has soared since Mr. Biden took office.
WTOP

WATCH: Biden holds formal news conference

President Joe Biden on Wednesday talked anxious Americans through the challenges of delivering on his lengthy to-do list during a rare news conference to mark his first year in office. Watch the news conference in the video below.
