2010 BMW X5 X DRIVE 35D M-SPORT For Sale

BMW’s M Division has once again toppled its main rival, Mercedes-AMG, in terms of sales for 2021. Last year, the M Division sold 163,542 cars, compared to the 145,979 cars sold by Mercedes-AMG. This follows the previous two years, in which BMW M also outsold AMG, giving the M Division further bragging rights. Both brands did well, though, in 2021. In fact, despite the global chip shortage and the continued Covid-19 pandemic, both BMW M and Mercedes-AMG increased their sales in 2021, over the previous year. Mercedes-AMG increased sales by 16.7 percent, which was a larger increase than BMW M’s 13.4 percent. So while BMW M sold more cars, Mercedes-AMG showed a bigger bump in sales for 2021.
