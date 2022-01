New York City law is clear on conflicts of interest when it comes to nepotism: It’s a big no-no. A City Council member isn’t even allowed to nominate a family member to the unpaid, thankless position of community board member. But that didn’t stop Mayor Eric Adams from giving his brother Bernard a high-level post at the NYPD, and when you look at the precedent set by previous mayors … he might have a point! Exceptions have been granted in the past – mostly for unpaid positions – but an exception could be granted for this $210,000-a-year job. With that in mind, we took a look back at some recent examples of nepotism by city and state executives.

