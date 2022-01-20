ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Massively parallel phenotyping of coding variants in cancer with Perturb-seq

By Oana Ursu
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenome sequencing studies have identified millions of somatic variants in cancer, but it remains challenging to predict the phenotypic impact of most. Experimental approaches to distinguish impactful variants often use phenotypic assays that report on predefined gene-specific functional effects in bulk cell populations. Here, we develop an approach to functionally assess...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

An infectious SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 Omicron virus escapes neutralization by therapeutic monoclonal antibodies

The emergence of the highly transmissible B.1.1.529 Omicron variant of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is concerning for antibody countermeasure efficacy because of the number of mutations in the spike protein. In this study, we tested a panel of anti-receptor-binding domain monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) corresponding to those in clinical use by Vir Biotechnology (S309, the parent mAb of VIR-7831 (sotrovimab)), AstraZeneca (COV2-2196 and COV2-2130, the parent mAbs of AZD8895 and AZD1061), Regeneron (REGN10933 and REGN10987), Eli Lilly (LY-CoV555 and LY-CoV016) and Celltrion (CT-P59) for their ability to neutralize an infectious B.1.1.529 Omicron isolate. Several mAbs (LY-CoV555, LY-CoV016, REGN10933, REGN10987 and CT-P59) completely lost neutralizing activity against B.1.1.529 virus in both Vero-TMPRSS2 and Vero-hACE2-TMPRSS2 cells, whereas others were reduced (COV2-2196 and COV2-2130 combination, ~12-fold decrease) or minimally affected (S309). Our results suggest that several, but not all, of the antibodies in clinical use might lose efficacy against the B.1.1.529 Omicron variant.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Partitioning RNAs by length improves transcriptome reconstruction from short-read RNA-seq data

The accuracy of methods for assembling transcripts from short-read RNA sequencing data is limited by the lack of long-range information. Here we introduce Ladder-seq, an approach that separates transcripts according to their lengths before sequencing and uses the additional information to improve the quantification and assembly of transcripts. Using simulated data, we show that a kallisto algorithm extended to process Ladder-seq data quantifies transcripts of complex genes with substantially higher accuracy than conventional kallisto. For reference-based assembly, a tailored scheme based on the StringTie2 algorithm reconstructs a single transcript with 30.8% higher precision than its conventional counterpart and is more than 30% more sensitive for complex genes. For de novo assembly, a similar scheme based on the Trinity algorithm correctly assembles 78% more transcripts than conventional Trinity while improving precision by 78%. In experimental data, Ladder-seq reveals 40% more genes harboring isoform switches compared to conventional RNA sequencing and unveils widespread changes in isoform usage upon m6A depletion by Mettl14 knockout.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

DeepNull models non-linear covariate effects to improve phenotypic prediction and association power

Genome-wide association studies (GWASs) examine the association between genotype and phenotype while adjusting for a set of covariates. Although the covariates may have non-linear or interactive effects, due to the challenge of specifying the model, GWAS often neglect such terms. Here we introduce DeepNull, a method that identifies and adjusts for non-linear and interactive covariate effects using a deep neural network. In analyses of simulated and real data, we demonstrate that DeepNull maintains tight control of the type I error while increasing statistical power by up to 20% in the presence of non-linear and interactive effects. Moreover, in the absence of such effects, DeepNull incurs no loss of power. When applied to 10 phenotypes from the UK Biobank (n = 370K), DeepNull discovered more hits (+6%) and loci (+7%), on average, than conventional association analyses, many of which are biologically plausible or have previously been reported. Finally, DeepNull improves upon linear modeling for phenotypic prediction (+23% on average).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Phenotype"“genotype correlation in patients with typical and atypical branchio-oto-renal syndrome

Some patients have an atypical form of branchio-oto-renal (BOR) syndrome, which does not satisfy the diagnostic criteria, despite carrying a pathogenic variant (P variant) or a likely pathogenic variant (LP variant) of a causative gene. P/LP variants phenotypic indices have yet to be determined in patients with typical and atypical BOR syndrome. We hypothesized that determining phenotypic and genetic differences between patients with typical and atypical BOR syndrome could inform such indices. Subjects were selected from among patients who underwent genetic testing to identify the cause of hearing loss. Patients were considered atypical when they had two major BOR diagnostic criteria, or two major criteria and one minor criterion; 22 typical and 16 atypical patients from 35 families were included. Genetic analysis of EYA1, SIX1, and SIX5 was conducted by direct sequencing and multiplex ligation-dependent probe amplification. EYA1 P/LP variants were detected in 25% and 86% of atypical and typical patients, respectively. Four EYA1 P/LP variants were novel. Branchial anomaly, inner ear anomaly, and mixed hearing loss were correlated with P/LP variants. Development of refined diagnostic criteria and phenotypic indices for atypical BOR syndrome will assist in effective detection of patients with P/LP variants among those with suspected BOR syndrome.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Genome-wide perturbations of Alu expression and Alu-associated post-transcriptional regulations distinguish oligodendroglioma from other gliomas

Alu is a primate-specific repeat element in the human genome and has been increasingly appreciated as a regulatory element in many biological processes. But the appreciation of Alu has been limited in tumorigenesis, especially for brain tumor. To investigate the relevance of Alu to the gliomagenesis, we studied Alu element-associated post-transcriptional processes and the RNA expression of the element by performing RNA-seq for a total of 41 pairs of neurotypical and diverse glioma brain tissues. We find that A-to-I editing and circular RNA levels, as well as Alu RNA expression, are decreased overall in gliomas, compared to normal tissue. Interestingly, grade 2 oligodendrogliomas are least affected in A-to-I editing and circular RNA levels among gliomas, whereas they have a higher proportion of down-regulated Alu subfamilies, compared to the other gliomas. These findings collectively imply a unique pattern of Alu-associated transcriptomes in grade 2 oligodendroglioma, providing an insight to gliomagenesis from the perspective of an evolutionary genetic element.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Renal cell carcinoma associated with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)/mammalian target of rapamycin (MTOR) genetic alterations

The majority of hereditary tumor syndromes involve germline mutations, which effectively inactivate tumor suppressor genes (for example TSC1 and TSC2), whereby cells with a bi-allelic inactivation of such genes originate tumors in a classic tumor suppressor "two-hit" paradigm. The diverse morphologic spectrum of neoplasms found in the tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) integrates many fundamentals of cellular biology, with the MTOR pathway showing frequent activation, as evidenced by expression of multiple downstream targets of MTOR and an increased neoplastic cell size (now well known to be a functional consequence of enhanced MTOR activity)1.
CANCER
Nature.com

Complementing the phenotypical spectrum of TUBA1A tubulinopathy and its role in early-onset epilepsies

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. TUBA1A tubulinopathy is a rare neurodevelopmental disorder associated with brain malformations as well as early-onset and intractable epilepsy. As pathomechanisms and genotype-phenotype correlations are not completely understood, we aimed to provide further insights into the phenotypic and genetic spectrum. We here present a multicenter case series of ten unrelated individuals from four European countries using systematic MRI re-evaluation, protein structure analysis, and prediction score modeling. In two cases, pregnancy was terminated due to brain malformations. Amongst the eight living individuals, the phenotypic range showed various severity. Global developmental delay and severe motor impairment with tetraparesis was present in 63% and 50% of the subjects, respectively. Epilepsy was observed in 75% of the cases, which showed infantile onset in 83%Â and a refractory course in 50%. One individual presented a novel TUBA1A-associated electroclinical phenotype with evolvement from early myoclonic encephalopathy to continuous spike-and-wave during sleep. Neuroradiological features comprised a heterogeneous spectrum of cortical and extracortical malformations including rare findings such as cobblestone lissencephaly and subcortical band heterotopia. Two individuals developed hydrocephalus with subsequent posterior infarction. We report four novel and five previously published TUBA1A missense variants whose resulting amino acid substitutions likely affect longitudinal, lateral, and motor protein interactions as well as GTP binding. Assessment of pathogenic and benign variant distributions in synopsis with prediction scores revealed sections of variant enrichment and intolerance to missense variation. We here extend the clinical, neuroradiological, and genetic spectrum of TUBA1A tubulinopathy and provide insights into residue-specific pathomechanisms and genotype-phenotype correlations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Endothelial-derived extracellular microRNA-92a promotes arterial stiffness by regulating phenotype changes of vascular smooth muscle cells

Endothelial dysfunction and vascular smooth muscle cell (VSMC) plasticity are critically involved in the pathogenesis of hypertension and arterial stiffness. MicroRNAs can mediate the cellular communication between vascular endothelial cells (ECs) and neighboring cells. Here, we investigated the role of endothelial-derived extracellular microRNA-92a (miR-92a) in promoting arterial stiffness by regulating EC"“VSMC communication. Serum miR-92a level was higher in hypertensive patients than controls. Circulating miR-92a level was positively correlated with pulse wave velocity (PWV), systolic blood pressure (SBP), diastolic blood pressure (DBP), and serum endothelin-1 (ET-1) level, but inversely with serum nitric oxide (NO) level. In vitro, angiotensin II (Ang II)-increased miR-92a level in ECs mediated a contractile-to-synthetic phenotype change of co-cultured VSMCs. In Ang II-infused mice, locked nucleic acid-modified antisense miR-92a (LNA-miR-92a) ameliorated PWV, SBP, DBP, and impaired vasodilation induced by Ang II. LNA-miR-92a administration also reversed the increased levels of proliferative genes and decreased levels of contractile genes induced by Ang II in mouse aortas. Circulating serum miR-92a level and PWV were correlated in these mice. These findings indicate that EC miR-92a may be transported to VSMCs via extracellular vesicles to regulate phenotype changes of VSMCs, leading to arterial stiffness.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Association of anthropometric parameters as a risk factor for development of diabetic retinopathy in patients with diabetes mellitus

To study the relationship of body fat distribution in patients with diabetes mellitus (DM), and its long-term complications like diabetic retinopathy (DR), in Indian population. Methods. This was a prospective, cross-sectional observational study involving 1773 subjects diagnosed with DM and 1778 age and gender-matched individuals. The patients with DM were...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Focal neural perturbations reshape low-dimensional trajectories of brain activity supporting cognitive performance

The emergence of distributed patterns of neural activity supporting brain functions and behavior can be understood by study of the brain's low-dimensional topology. Functional neuroimaging demonstrates that brain activity linked to adaptive behavior is constrained to low-dimensional manifolds. In human participants, we tested whether these low-dimensional constraints preserve working memory performance following local neuronal perturbations. We combined multi-session functional magnetic resonance imaging, non-invasive transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), and methods translated from the fields of complex systems and computational biology to assess the functional link between changes in local neural activity and the reshaping of task-related low dimensional trajectories of brain activity. We show that specific reconfigurations of low-dimensional trajectories of brain activity sustain effective working memory performance following TMS manipulation of local activity on, but not off, the space traversed by these trajectories. We highlight an association between the multi-scale changes in brain activity underpinning cognitive function.
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

How mRNA and DNA vaccines could soon treat cancers, HIV, autoimmune disorders and genetic diseases

The two most successful coronavirus vaccines developed in the U.S. – the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines – are both mRNA vaccines. The idea of using genetic material to produce an immune response has opened up a world of research and potential medical uses far out of reach of traditional vaccines. Deborah Fuller is a microbiologist at the University of Washington who has been studying genetic vaccines for more than 20 years. We spoke to her about the future of mRNA vaccines for The Conversation Weekly podcast. Below are excerpts from that conversation which have been edited for length and clarity....
CANCER
Nature.com

Risk-stratified selection to colonoscopy in FIT colorectal cancer screening: development and temporal validation of a prediction model

Faecal immunochemical tests (FITs) yield many false positives and challenge colonoscopy capacity in colorectal cancer (CRC) screening programmes. We aimed to develop a risk-based selection of participants to undergo diagnostic colonoscopy. Methods. The study was observational and used registry data from the Danish CRC screening programme. We included all participants...
CANCER
Nature.com

Scn1a gene reactivation after symptom onset rescues pathological phenotypes in a mouse model of Dravet syndrome

Dravet syndrome is a severe epileptic encephalopathy caused primarily by haploinsufficiency of the SCN1A gene. Repetitive seizures can lead to endurable and untreatable neurological deficits. Whether this severe pathology is reversible after symptom onset remains unknown. To address this question, we generated a Scn1a conditional knock-in mouse model (Scn1aÂ Stop/+) in which Scn1a expression can be re-activated on-demand during the mouse lifetime. Scn1a gene disruption leads to the development of seizures, often associated with sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP) and behavioral alterations including hyperactivity, social interaction deficits and cognitive impairment starting from the second/third week of age. However, we showed that Scn1a gene re-activation when symptoms were already manifested (P30) led to a complete rescue of both spontaneous and thermic inducible seizures, marked amelioration of behavioral abnormalities and normalization of hippocampal fast-spiking interneuron firing. We also identified dramatic gene expression alterations, including those associated with astrogliosis in Dravet syndrome mice, that, accordingly, were rescued by Scn1a gene expression normalization at P30. Interestingly, regaining of Nav1.1 physiological level rescued seizures also in adult Dravet syndrome mice (P90) after months of repetitive attacks. Overall, these findings represent a solid proof-of-concept highlighting that disease phenotype reversibility can be achieved when Scn1a gene activity is efficiently reconstituted in brain cells.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Mendelian randomization of genetically independent aging phenotypes identifies LPA and VCAM1 as biological targets for human aging

Length and quality of life are important to us all, yet identification of promising drug targets for human aging using genetics has had limited success. In the present study, we combine six European-ancestry genome-wide association studies of human aging traits-healthspan, father and mother lifespan, exceptional longevity, frailty index and self-rated health-in a principal component framework that maximizes their shared genetic architecture. The first principal component (aging-GIP1) captures both length of life and indices of mental and physical wellbeing. We identify 27 genomic regions associated with aging-GIP1, and provide additional, independent evidence for an effect on human aging for loci near HTT and MAML3 using a study of Finnish and Japanese survival. Using proteome-wide, two-sample, Mendelian randomization and colocalization, we provide robust evidence for a detrimental effect of blood levels of apolipoprotein(a) and vascular cell adhesion molecule 1 on aging-GIP1. Together, our results demonstrate that combining multiple aging traits using genetic principal components enhances the power to detect biological targets for human aging.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

LncRNA DLEU2 regulates sirtuins and mitochondrial respiratory chain complex IV: a novel pathway in obesity and offspring's health

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) have emerged as a rapidly expanding area of interest in chronic diseases. They are mostly unknown for roles in metabolic regulation. Sirtuins, an epigenetic modulator class, regulate metabolic pathways. However, how sirtuins are regulated via lncRNA is unknown. We hypothesized that a high-fat high-fructose diet (HFD-HF) during pregnancy would increase the risk for obesity via lncRNA-Sirtuin pathways.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mid-infrared-perturbed molecular vibrational signatures in plasmonic nanocavities

Recent developments in surface-enhanced Raman scattering (SERS) enable observation of single-bond vibrations in real time at room temperature. By contrast, mid-infrared (MIR) vibrational spectroscopy is limited to inefficient slow detection. Here we develop a new method for MIR sensing using SERS. This method utilizes nanoparticle-on-foil (NPoF) nanocavities supporting both visible and MIR plasmonic hotspots in the same nanogap formed by a monolayer of molecules. Molecular SERS signals from individual NPoF nanocavities are modulated in the presence of MIR photons. The strength of this modulation depends on the MIR wavelength, and is maximized at the 6"“12"‰Î¼m absorption bands of SiO2 or polystyrene placed under the foil. Using a single-photon lock-in detection scheme we time-resolve the rise and decay of the signal in a few 100"‰ns. Our observations reveal that the phonon resonances of SiO2 can trap intense MIR surface plasmons within the Reststrahlen band, tuning the visible-wavelength localized plasmons by reversibly perturbing the localized few-nm-thick water shell trapped in the nanostructure crevices. This suggests new ways to couple nanoscale bond vibrations for optomechanics, with potential to push detection limits down to single-photon and single-molecule regimes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: A phase I clinical trial for [I]meta-iodobenzylguanidine therapy in patients with refractory pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-43880-6, published online 20 May 2019. The original version of this article contained an error in the 95% confidence intervals calculated for the second and third courses of 131I-mIBG. As a result, in the Results section under the subheading 'Response evaluation',. "Eight patients received a second...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Health improvements of type 2 diabetic patients through diet and diet plus fecal microbiota transplantation

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a major public health problem, and gut microbiota dysbiosis has been implicated in the emergence of T2D in humans. Dietary interventions can indirectly influence the health status of patients with type 2 diabetes through their modulatory effects on the intestinal microbiota. In recent years, fecal microbiota transplantation is becoming familiar as a new medical treatment that can rapidly improve intestinal health. We conducted a 90-day controlled open-label trial to evaluate the health improvement ability of a specially designed diet, and the diet combined with fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT). According to our study, both diet and diet plus FMT treatments showed great potential in controlling blood glucose and blood pressure levels. Sequencing the V4 region of 16S rRNA gene on the Illumina MiniSeq platform revealed a shift of intestinal microbial community in T2D patients, and the changes were also observed in response to the treatments. FMT changed the gut microbiota more quickly than diet. Beneficial bacterium, such as Bifidobacterium, increased along the study and was negatively correlated with blood glucose, blood pressure, blood lipid and BMI. Sulfate-reducing bacteria (SRB), Bilophila and Desulfovibrio, decreased significantly after treatment, showed a positive correlation with blood glucose indices. Thus, the specially designed diet is beneficial to improve blood glucose control in diabetic patients, it also showed the potential to reverse dyslipidemia and dysarteriotony.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

New antisense oligonucleotide therapies reach first base in ALS

Two studies highlight the evolution of antisense oligonucleotide therapy for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, offering hope for an effective treatment. In 1993, mutations in the superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) gene were the first genetic cause identified in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurological disease characterized by rapidly progressive paralysis and death from respiratory failure1,2. Today, an ever-evolving list of genes has been implicated in ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease after the eponymous baseball player who died of the condition in 1941. Although most cases of ALS are sporadic and of unknown etiology, the cases linked to gene mutations offer an opportunity to use genetic approaches to treat the disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

QTL-seq for the identification of candidate genes for days to flowering and leaf shape in pigeonpea

To identify genomic segments associated with days to flowering (DF) and leaf shape in pigeonpea, QTL-seq approach has been used in the present study. Genome-wide SNP profiling of extreme phenotypic bulks was conducted for both the traits from the segregating population (F2) derived from the cross combination- ICP 5529"‰Ã—"‰ICP 11605. A total of 126.63 million paired-end (PE) whole-genome resequencing data were generated for five samples, including one parent ICP 5529 (obcordate leaf and late-flowering plant), early and late flowering pools (EF and LF) and obcordate and lanceolate leaf shape pools (OLF and LLS). The QTL-seq identified two significant genomic regions, one on CcLG03 (1.58"‰Mb region spanned from 19.22 to 20.80"‰Mb interval) for days to flowering (LF and EF pools) and another on CcLG08 (2.19"‰Mb region spanned from 6.69 to 8.88"‰Mb interval) for OLF and LLF pools, respectively. Analysis of genomic regions associated SNPs with days to flowering and leaf shape revealed 5 genic SNPs present in the unique regions. The identified genomic regions for days to flowering were also validated with the genotyping-by-sequencing based classical QTL mapping method. A comparative analysis of the identified seven genes associated with days to flowering on 12 Fabaceae genomes, showed synteny with 9 genomes. A total of 153 genes were identified through the synteny analysis ranging from 13 to 36. This study demonstrates the usefulness of QTL-seq approach in precise identification of candidate gene(s) for days to flowering and leaf shape which can be deployed for pigeonpea improvement.
WILDLIFE

