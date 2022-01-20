ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

scJoint integrates atlas-scale single-cell RNA-seq and ATAC-seq data with transfer learning

By Yingxin Lin
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingle-cell multiomics data continues to grow at an unprecedented pace. Although several methods have demonstrated promising results in integrating several data modalities from the same tissue, the complexity and scale of data compositions present in cell atlases still pose a challenge. Here, we present scJoint, a transfer learning method to integrate...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

An infectious SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 Omicron virus escapes neutralization by therapeutic monoclonal antibodies

The emergence of the highly transmissible B.1.1.529 Omicron variant of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is concerning for antibody countermeasure efficacy because of the number of mutations in the spike protein. In this study, we tested a panel of anti-receptor-binding domain monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) corresponding to those in clinical use by Vir Biotechnology (S309, the parent mAb of VIR-7831 (sotrovimab)), AstraZeneca (COV2-2196 and COV2-2130, the parent mAbs of AZD8895 and AZD1061), Regeneron (REGN10933 and REGN10987), Eli Lilly (LY-CoV555 and LY-CoV016) and Celltrion (CT-P59) for their ability to neutralize an infectious B.1.1.529 Omicron isolate. Several mAbs (LY-CoV555, LY-CoV016, REGN10933, REGN10987 and CT-P59) completely lost neutralizing activity against B.1.1.529 virus in both Vero-TMPRSS2 and Vero-hACE2-TMPRSS2 cells, whereas others were reduced (COV2-2196 and COV2-2130 combination, ~12-fold decrease) or minimally affected (S309). Our results suggest that several, but not all, of the antibodies in clinical use might lose efficacy against the B.1.1.529 Omicron variant.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Machine learning illuminates genetic links between blood cells and disease

Scientists from the Cambridge Baker Systems Genomics Initiative have used machine learning to create genetic predictors of blood cell traits, such as white blood cell counts, that are linked to chronic disease. The research, published today in the journal Cell Genomics, identified shared genetic architecture between blood cell traits and...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Partitioning RNAs by length improves transcriptome reconstruction from short-read RNA-seq data

The accuracy of methods for assembling transcripts from short-read RNA sequencing data is limited by the lack of long-range information. Here we introduce Ladder-seq, an approach that separates transcripts according to their lengths before sequencing and uses the additional information to improve the quantification and assembly of transcripts. Using simulated data, we show that a kallisto algorithm extended to process Ladder-seq data quantifies transcripts of complex genes with substantially higher accuracy than conventional kallisto. For reference-based assembly, a tailored scheme based on the StringTie2 algorithm reconstructs a single transcript with 30.8% higher precision than its conventional counterpart and is more than 30% more sensitive for complex genes. For de novo assembly, a similar scheme based on the Trinity algorithm correctly assembles 78% more transcripts than conventional Trinity while improving precision by 78%. In experimental data, Ladder-seq reveals 40% more genes harboring isoform switches compared to conventional RNA sequencing and unveils widespread changes in isoform usage upon m6A depletion by Mettl14 knockout.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Induction of cancer cell stemness in glioma through glycolysis and the long noncoding RNA HULC-activated FOXM1/AGR2/HIF-1Î± axis

Gliomas are the most common primary intracranial tumor, accounting for more than 70% of brain malignancies. Studies indicate that highly upregulated in liver cancer (HULC), a long noncoding RNA (lncRNA), functions as an oncogene in gliomas. However, the underlying mechanism of HULC in gliomas remains under-studied and was subsequently investigated in the current study. Brain tissues were clinically collected from 50 patients with glioblastoma (GBM) and 35 patients with acute craniocerebral injury, followed by immunohistochemical detection of the expression patterns of Forkhead box M1 (FOXM1), anterior gradient 2 (AGR2), and hypoxia-inducible factor-1Î± (HIF-1Î±). After flow cytometry-based sorting of the CD133+ glioma stem cells (GSCs) from the U251 cell line, the obtained cells were subjected to lentivirus infection. Afterwards, the proliferation, stemness, and apoptosis of GSCs were evaluated using sphere formation, immunofluorescence, and flow cytometry assays, respectively. In addition, the interactions among HULC, FOXM1, AGR2, and HIF-1Î± were identified using RNA immunoprecipitation (RIP), RNA pull-down, Chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP), IP, and dual luciferase reporter assays. Last, the specific effects were validated in vivo. HULC was upregulated in GBM tissues and GSCs, which may promote the progression of glioma. On the other hand, silencing of HULC reduced the stemness, inhibited the proliferation, and promoted the apoptosis and differentiation of GSCs. In addition, HULC further stabilized FOXM1 expression in GSCs through ubiquitination, while FOXM1 activated AGR2 transcription to promote HIF-1Î± expression. Moreover, HULC promoted the glycolysis and stemness of GSCs through its regulation of the FOXM1/AGR2/HIF-1Î± axis, consequently exacerbating the occurrence and development of glioma. The findings obtained in our study indicate that HULC stabilizes the FOXM1 protein by ubiquitination to upregulate the expression of AGR2 and HIF-1Î±, which further promote the glycolysis of and maintain the stemness of GSCs, to enhance the tumorigenicity of GSCs, highlighting a novel therapeutic target for glioma.
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cicero
Nature.com

Single-cell profiling of tumour evolution in multiple myeloma - opportunities for precision medicine

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Multiple myeloma (MM) is a haematological malignancy of plasma cells characterized by substantial intraclonal genetic heterogeneity. Although therapeutic advances made in the past few years have led to improved outcomes and longer survival, MM remains largely incurable. Over the past decade, genomic analyses of patient samples have demonstrated that MM is not a single disease but rather a spectrum of haematological entities that all share similar clinical symptoms. Moreover, analyses of samples from monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance and smouldering MM have also shown the existence of genetic heterogeneity in precursor stages, in some cases remarkably similar to that of MM. This heterogeneity highlights the need for a greater dissection of underlying disease biology, especially the clonal diversity and molecular events underpinning MM at each stage to enable the stratification of individuals with a high risk of progression. Emerging single-cell sequencing technologies present a superlative solution to delineate the complexity of monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance, smouldering MM and MM. In this Review, we discuss how genomics has revealed novel insights into clonal evolution patterns of MM and provide examples from single-cell studies that are beginning to unravel the mutational and phenotypic characteristics of individual cells within the bone marrow tumour, immune microenvironment and peripheral blood. We also address future perspectives on clinical application, proposing that multi-omics single-cell profiling can guide early patient diagnosis, risk stratification and treatment strategies.
CANCER
Nature.com

Hierarchical deep reinforcement learning reveals a modular mechanism of cell movement

Time-lapse images of cells and tissues contain rich information about dynamic cell behaviours, which reflect the underlying processes of proliferation, differentiation and morphogenesis. However, we lack computational tools for effective inference. Here we exploit deep reinforcement learning (DRL) to infer cell"“cell interactions and collective cell behaviours in tissue morphogenesis from three-dimensional (3D) time-lapse images. We use hierarchical DRL (HDRL), known for multiscale learning and data efficiency, to examine cell migrations based on images with a ubiquitous nuclear label and simple rules formulated from empirical statistics of the images. When applied to Caenorhabditis elegans embryogenesis, HDRL reveals a multiphase, modular organization of cell movement. Imaging with additional cellular markers confirms the modular organization as a novel migration mechanism, which we term sequential rosettes. Furthermore, HDRL forms a transferable model that successfully differentiates sequential rosettes-based migration from others. Our study demonstrates a powerful approach to infer the underlying biology from time-lapse imaging without prior knowledge.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Single cell transcriptomic landscape of diabetic foot ulcers

Diabetic foot ulceration (DFU) is a devastating complication of diabetes whose pathogenesis remains incompletely understood. Here, we profile 174,962 single cells from the foot, forearm, and peripheral blood mononuclear cells using single-cell RNA sequencing. Our analysis shows enrichment of a unique population of fibroblasts overexpressing MMP1, MMP3, MMP11, HIF1A, CHI3L1, and TNFAIP6 and increased M1 macrophage polarization in the DFU patients with healing wounds. Further, analysis of spatially separated samples from the same patient and spatial transcriptomics reveal preferential localization of these healing associated fibroblasts toward the wound bed as compared to the wound edge or unwounded skin. Spatial transcriptomics also validates our findings of higher abundance of M1 macrophages in healers and M2 macrophages in non-healers. Our analysis provides deep insights into the wound healing microenvironment, identifying cell types that could be critical in promoting DFU healing, and may inform novel therapeutic approaches for DFU treatment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atac Seq#Rna#Data Science#Data Visualization#Unsupervised Learning#Scjoint#Multiomics Data#Atlases#Scatac#Asap#Access#Readcube#The Sci Atac Seq#Cusanovich Et Al
nygenome.org

Polyethnic-1000 Updates: Varmus, Robine Publish “Trends in Cancer” Report; Team Contributes to Diversity in Human Cell Atlas

NEW YORK, NY (January 13, 2022) — “We offer this preliminary report of our experience to date with P-1000 in the hope that investigators in other regions of the USA and other countries will be encouraged to develop similar programs, to make use of the WGS [whole genome sequencing] data that we will ultimately provide, to use such projects as platforms for training students and fellows in the conduct of research on ethnicity, medical genomics, and health disparities, and to confer with us about more equitable ways to pursue cancer science through engagement with populations of patients who more broadly represent the genetic diversity of our species.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Nature.com

QTL-seq for the identification of candidate genes for days to flowering and leaf shape in pigeonpea

To identify genomic segments associated with days to flowering (DF) and leaf shape in pigeonpea, QTL-seq approach has been used in the present study. Genome-wide SNP profiling of extreme phenotypic bulks was conducted for both the traits from the segregating population (F2) derived from the cross combination- ICP 5529"‰Ã—"‰ICP 11605. A total of 126.63 million paired-end (PE) whole-genome resequencing data were generated for five samples, including one parent ICP 5529 (obcordate leaf and late-flowering plant), early and late flowering pools (EF and LF) and obcordate and lanceolate leaf shape pools (OLF and LLS). The QTL-seq identified two significant genomic regions, one on CcLG03 (1.58"‰Mb region spanned from 19.22 to 20.80"‰Mb interval) for days to flowering (LF and EF pools) and another on CcLG08 (2.19"‰Mb region spanned from 6.69 to 8.88"‰Mb interval) for OLF and LLF pools, respectively. Analysis of genomic regions associated SNPs with days to flowering and leaf shape revealed 5 genic SNPs present in the unique regions. The identified genomic regions for days to flowering were also validated with the genotyping-by-sequencing based classical QTL mapping method. A comparative analysis of the identified seven genes associated with days to flowering on 12 Fabaceae genomes, showed synteny with 9 genomes. A total of 153 genes were identified through the synteny analysis ranging from 13 to 36. This study demonstrates the usefulness of QTL-seq approach in precise identification of candidate gene(s) for days to flowering and leaf shape which can be deployed for pigeonpea improvement.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Lifelong single-cell profiling of cranial neural crest diversification in zebrafish

The cranial neural crest generates a huge diversity of derivatives, including the bulk of connective and skeletal tissues of the vertebrate head. How neural crest cells acquire such extraordinary lineage potential remains unresolved. By integrating single-cell transcriptome and chromatin accessibility profiles of cranial neural crest-derived cells across the zebrafish lifetime, we observe progressive and region-specific establishment of enhancer accessibility for distinct fates. Neural crest-derived cells rapidly diversify into specialized progenitors, including multipotent skeletal progenitors, stromal cells with a regenerative signature, fibroblasts with a unique metabolic signature linked to skeletal integrity, and gill-specific progenitors generating cell types for respiration. By retrogradely mapping the emergence of lineage-specific chromatin accessibility, we identify a wealth of candidate lineage-priming factors, including a Gata3 regulatory circuit for respiratory cell fates. Rather than multilineage potential being established during cranial neural crest specification, our findings support progressive and region-specific chromatin remodeling underlying acquisition of diverse potential.
SCIENCE
earth.com

Plant cells message each other using RNA and escort proteins

When plants grow, their stems, roots and leaves increase in size and abundance in a coordinated manner. The changes in one type of organ keep pace with the changes in the other types. Dividing cells need to communicate with one another in order to achieve this, and previous research has identified that plants package important messages into molecules of RNA, which are sent from cell to cell.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
Place
Sydney
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Single-cell mapping of DNA G-quadruplex structures in human cancer cells

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-02943-3, published online 08 December 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the link in the Code Availability section where,. "Scripts and general codes for G4-CUT&Tag data analysis are available at https://github.com/sblabbioinformatics/BG4_CUT_and_Tag_sc.". "Scripts and general codes for G4-CUT&Tag data analysis are available...
CANCER
Nature.com

Expanding dendritic cell nomenclature in the single-cell era

Single-cell technologies have enabled extensive profiling studies of human and mouse tissues and the identification of an ever-growing number of transcriptional clusters within the dendritic cell (DC) lineage. Here, we discuss the importance of differentiating cell subsets from cell states when annotating DC clusters and propose a revised nomenclature of the DC lineage that integrates experimentally validated knowledge and unbiased transcriptomic profiling results.
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

Single Cell RNA-Seq and Spatial Data Merge Using Cell2location

Spatial transcriptomics is a technology that, some say, will revolutionize the study of cells and tissues. It allows for transcriptomic analysis of cells with an additional layer of information about the cells’ location in a tissue. Spatial information informs biology underlying tissue architecture, cell-to-cell communication, and pathology. But using spatial technologies to perform comprehensive mapping of cell types in tissues remains a challenge. Now, a team has developed a tool, сell2location, that can resolve fine-grained cell types in spatial transcriptomic data and create comprehensive cellular maps of diverse tissues.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Transcriptional landscape of epithelial and immune cell populations revealed through FACS-seq of healthy human skin

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-01468-y, published online 02 May 2017. This Article contains errors where the Data availability statement is not included in the original version of this Article. It should read:. Data availability. Transcriptomic data generated for this study have been deposited in NCBI GEO under accession number GSE115898.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Nature.com

Audiovisual integration in the Mauthner cell enhances escape probability and reduces response latency

Fast and accurate threat detection is critical for animal survival. Reducing perceptual ambiguity by integrating multiple sources of sensory information can enhance perception and reduce response latency. However, studies addressing the link between behavioral correlates of multisensory integration and its underlying neural basis are rare. Fish that detect an urgent threat escape with an explosive behavior known as C-start. The C-start is driven by an identified neural circuit centered on the Mauthner cell, an identified neuron capable of triggering escapes in response to visual and auditory stimuli. Here we demonstrate that goldfish can integrate visual looms and brief auditory stimuli to increase C-start probability. This multisensory enhancement is inversely correlated to the salience of the stimuli, with weaker auditory cues producing a proportionally stronger multisensory effect. We also show that multisensory stimuli reduced C-start response latency, with most escapes locked to the presentation of the auditory cue. We make a direct link between behavioral data and its underlying neural mechanism by reproducing the behavioral data with an integrate-and-fire computational model of the Mauthner cell. This model of the Mauthner cell circuit suggests that excitatory inputs integrated at the soma are key elements in multisensory decision making during fast C-start escapes. This provides a simple but powerful mechanism to enhance threat detection and survival.
SCIENCE
VentureBeat

Fivetran improves data transformation with integrated scheduling

Fivetran, a data integration platform that helps enterprises “extract, load, and transform” (ELT) data from multiple SaaS and on-prem sources, today announced two key improvements to Fivetran Transformation for dbt Core – integrated scheduling and data lineage graphs. Transformations are critical in ELT as they turn raw...
SOFTWARE
Genetic Engineering News

High-Speed Cell Sorter Enables Genome-Scale Studies of Complex Phenotypes

Fluorescence-activated cell sorting was first developed 52 years ago. Since then, the ability to isolate cells according to the expression of labeled proteins has revolutionized biological research. However, isolating individual cells with complex phenotypes is a technological challenge. Now researchers present a high-speed cell sorter that uses fluorescence imaging to...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Neutralizing antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 Delta and Omicron variants following heterologous CoronaVac plus BNT162b2 booster vaccination

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. The recent emergence of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant is...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy