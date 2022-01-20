ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Structural basis for substrate binding and catalysis by a self-alkylating ribozyme

By Daniel Krochmal
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRibozymes that react with small-molecule probes have important applications in transcriptomics and chemical biology, such as RNA labeling and imaging. Understanding the structural basis for these RNA-modifying reactions will enable the development of better tools for studying RNA. Nevertheless, high-resolution structures and underlying catalytic mechanisms for members of this ribozyme class...

Nature.com

Structural basis of BAK activation in mitochondrial apoptosis initiation

BCL-2 proteins regulate mitochondrial poration in apoptosis initiation. How the pore-forming BCL-2 Effector BAK is activated remains incompletely understood mechanistically. Here we investigate autoactivation and direct activation by BH3-only proteins, which cooperate to lower BAK threshold in membrane poration and apoptosis initiation. We define in trans BAK autoactivation as the asymmetric "BH3-in-groove" triggering of dormant BAK by active BAK. BAK autoactivation is mechanistically similar to direct activation. The structure of autoactivated BAK BH3-BAK complex reveals the conformational changes leading to helix Î±1 destabilization, which is a hallmark of BAK activation. Helix Î±1 is destabilized and restabilized in structures of BAK engaged by rationally designed, high-affinity activating and inactivating BID-like BH3 ligands, respectively. Altogether our data support the long-standing hit-and-run mechanism of BAK activation by transient binding of BH3-only proteins, demonstrating that BH3-induced structural changes are more important in BAK activation than BH3 ligand affinity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An infectious SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 Omicron virus escapes neutralization by therapeutic monoclonal antibodies

The emergence of the highly transmissible B.1.1.529 Omicron variant of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is concerning for antibody countermeasure efficacy because of the number of mutations in the spike protein. In this study, we tested a panel of anti-receptor-binding domain monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) corresponding to those in clinical use by Vir Biotechnology (S309, the parent mAb of VIR-7831 (sotrovimab)), AstraZeneca (COV2-2196 and COV2-2130, the parent mAbs of AZD8895 and AZD1061), Regeneron (REGN10933 and REGN10987), Eli Lilly (LY-CoV555 and LY-CoV016) and Celltrion (CT-P59) for their ability to neutralize an infectious B.1.1.529 Omicron isolate. Several mAbs (LY-CoV555, LY-CoV016, REGN10933, REGN10987 and CT-P59) completely lost neutralizing activity against B.1.1.529 virus in both Vero-TMPRSS2 and Vero-hACE2-TMPRSS2 cells, whereas others were reduced (COV2-2196 and COV2-2130 combination, ~12-fold decrease) or minimally affected (S309). Our results suggest that several, but not all, of the antibodies in clinical use might lose efficacy against the B.1.1.529 Omicron variant.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

The path to clean catalysis

(Nanowerk News) Chemistry professor Martin Oschatz of the University of Jena (Germany) has been awarded a coveted Starting Grant by the European Research Council to support his pioneering work, the ERC announced today. This grant, which provides up to 1.5 million euros over five years, is given annually to young researchers to help them pursue an innovative project idea. As part of the “CILCat” project, Prof. Oschatz wishes to use the funding to revolutionise the process of catalysis, which originated in Jena.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Cryogenic electron microscopy structures reveal how ATP and DNA binding in MutS coordinates sequential steps of DNA mismatch repair

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2022)Cite this article. DNA mismatch repair detects and corrects mismatches introduced during DNA replication. The protein MutS scans for mismatches and coordinates the repair cascade. During this process, MutS undergoes multiple conformational changes in response to ATP binding, hydrolysis and release, but how ATP induces the various MutS conformations is incompletely understood. Here we present four cryogenic electron microscopy structures of Escherichia coli MutS at sequential stages of the ATP hydrolysis cycle that reveal how ATP binding and hydrolysis induce closing and opening of the MutS dimer, respectively. Biophysical analysis demonstrates how DNA binding modulates the ATPase cycle by prevention of hydrolysis during scanning and mismatch binding, while preventing ADP release in the sliding clamp state. Nucleotide release is achieved when MutS encounters single-stranded DNA that is produced during removal of the daughter strand. The combination of ATP binding and hydrolysis and its modulation by DNA enables MutS to adopt the different conformations needed to coordinate the sequential steps of the mismatch repair cascade.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Contact-electro-catalysis for the degradation of organic pollutants using pristine dielectric powders

Mechanochemistry has been studied for some time, but research on the reactivity of charges exchanged by contact-electrification (CE) during mechanical stimulation remains scarce. Here, we demonstrate that electrons transferred during the CE between pristine dielectric powders and water can be utilized to directly catalyze reactions without the use of conventional catalysts. Specifically, frequent CE at Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) - water interface induces electron-exchanges, thus forming reactive oxygen species for the degradation of an aqueous methyl orange solution. Contact-electro-catalysis, by conjunction of CE, mechanochemistry and catalysis, has been proposed as a general mechanism, which has been demonstrated to be effective for various dielectric materials, such as Teflon, Nylon-6,6 and rubber. This original catalytic principle not only expands the range of catalytic materials, but also enables us to envisage catalytic processes through mechano-induced contact-electrification.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Greener and higher conversion of esterification via interfacial photothermal catalysis

Reversible chemical reactions such as industrial production of esters are governed by the equilibrium law. To improve the productivity of esterification, superfluous reactants and dehydrants are usually used to drive the reaction forward. However, these methods are not only energy intensive but also cause extra difficulty in the separation of final products. Here we propose a photothermal catalysis system based on a sulfonic acid-functionalized graphene oxide aerogel to increase the yield rate of esterification without excess reactants or dehydrants. As a result of local photothermal heating and different molecular bond affinities, the generated products are evaporated out of reactive sites, leading to a local excess of reactants and thereby thermodynamically driving the reaction in favour of ester generation. Specifically, an acetic acid conversion rate of 77% is achieved, which is significantly higher than the theoretical limit of 62.5%. Theoretical analysis reveals its substantial advantage in saving the energy for separating products when applied to the real industrial esterification reaction. Our strategy could find applications in various fields such as thermal catalysis, nitration, acylation and the synthesis of other chemicals.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Allylic C(sp)"“H arylation of olefins via ternary catalysis

Transforming C(sp3)"“H bonds efficiently and selectively into C(sp3)"“C(sp3) or C(sp3)"“X bonds is a highly relevant task. The direct arylation of allylic C(sp3)"“H bonds provides an elegant method for the formation of unconjugated aryl-substituted olefins. Although both ionic- and radical-based transition metal catalysis has been applied to achieve this transformation, numerous challenges remain. The requirement for persistent radical coupling partners, moderate selectivity and the need for tri- or tetrasubstituted olefins have limited the generality of existing methods. Now we report a ternary catalytic method that combines organic photoredox, hydrogen atom transfer and nickel catalysis, and can directly arylate allylic C(sp3)"“H bonds of readily available olefins. This process operates under mild conditions and exhibits a remarkable reaction scope in both aryl halide and olefin coupling partners. Mechanistic experiments, coupled with density functional theory calculations of Ni-oxidation states and reaction energetics allowed the elucidation of a ternary catalytic cycle and the origin of regioselectivity.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Au-Pd Separation Enhances Bimetallic Catalysis of Alcohol Oxidation

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. In oxidation reactions catalysed by supported metal nanoparticles with...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Phase diagram of a distorted kagome antiferromagnet and application to Y-kapellasite

We investigate the magnetism of a previously unexplored distorted spin-1/2 kagome model consisting of three symmetry-inequivalent nearest-neighbor antiferromagnetic Heisenberg couplings Jâ¬¡, J, and \(J^{\prime}\), and uncover a rich ground state phase diagram even at the classical level. Using analytical arguments and numerical techniques we identify a collinear \(\overrightarrow{Q}=0\) magnetic phase, two unusual non-collinear coplanar \(\overrightarrow{Q}=(1/3,1/3)\) phases and a classical spin liquid phase with a degenerate manifold of non-coplanar ground states, resembling the jammed spin liquid phase found in the context of a bond-disordered kagome antiferromagnet. We further show with density functional theory calculations that the recently synthesized Y-kapellasite Y3Cu9(OH)19Cl8 is a realization of this model and predict its ground state to lie in the region of \(\overrightarrow{Q}=(1/3,1/3)\) order, which remains stable even after the inclusion of quantum fluctuation effects within variational Monte Carlo and pseudofermion functional renormalization group. The presented model opens a new direction in the study of kagome antiferromagnets.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

LncRNA DLEU2 regulates sirtuins and mitochondrial respiratory chain complex IV: a novel pathway in obesity and offspring's health

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) have emerged as a rapidly expanding area of interest in chronic diseases. They are mostly unknown for roles in metabolic regulation. Sirtuins, an epigenetic modulator class, regulate metabolic pathways. However, how sirtuins are regulated via lncRNA is unknown. We hypothesized that a high-fat high-fructose diet (HFD-HF) during pregnancy would increase the risk for obesity via lncRNA-Sirtuin pathways.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A resurrection of the Haber"“Weiss reaction

Arising from Zhao et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-20071-w (2020) As Elimelech et al.1 point out, there is a legitimate need for a method that produces singlet dioxygen (1Î”gO2) efficiently, because this species plays a role in a research fields like environmental science and biochemistry. They1 describe a flow-through filtration process whereby singlet dioxygen is generated electrochemically. The mechanism proposed by Elimelech et al.1 for its production is based on the reduction of hydrogen peroxide by superoxide, the infamous Haber"“Weiss reaction, and is therefore incorrect. Furthermore, the evidence for formation of singlet dioxygen is questionable.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Structural evolution of tunneling oxide passivating contact upon thermal annealing

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-13180-y, published online 16 October 2017. The original version of this Article contains errors in EquationÂ 5 where a negative sign is omitted. EquationÂ 5:. Author information. Affiliations. Department of Energy and Environment, Graduate School of Energy and Environment, (Green School), Korea University, 02841,...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Combining RSPH9 founder mutation screening and next-generation sequencing analysis is efficient for primary ciliary dyskinesia diagnosis in Saudi patients

Primary ciliary dyskinesia (PCD) is a clinically and genetically heterogeneous ciliopathy. Dysfunction of motile respiratory and nodal cilia results in sinopulmonary symptoms associated with laterality defects (LD) found in half of the patients. The molecular basis of the disease is insufficiently investigated in patients originating from the Arabian Peninsula. In a group of 16 unrelated Saudi patients clinically suspected of PCD and among whom only 5 (31%) had LD, we first screened by PCR-RFLP two founder mutations, RSPH9 c.804_806del and CCDC39 c.2190del previously identified in patients from the Arabian Peninsula and Tunisia, respectively. When negative, targeted panel or whole-exome sequencing was performed. Three patients were homozygous for the mutation in RSPH9, which encodes an axonemal protein that is absent from nodal cilia. None of the patients carried the CCDC39 founder mutation frequent in Tunisia. NGS analysis showed that nine patients had homozygous mutations in PCD genes. In total, sequential RFLP and NGS analysis solved 75% (12/16) of cases and identified ten distinct mutations, among which six are novel, in nine different genes. These results, which highlight the genetic heterogeneity of PCD in Saudi Arabia, show that the RSPH9 c.804_806del mutation is a prevalent mutation among Saudi patients, whereas the CCDC39 c.2190del ancestral allele is most likely related to the Berber population. This study shows that RSPH9 founder mutation first-line screening and NGS analysis is efficient for the genetic exploration of PCD in Saudi patients. The RSPH9 founder mutation accounts for the low rate of LD among Saudi patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Interactions between a polygenic risk score for plasma docosahexaenoic fatty acid concentration, eating behaviour, and body composition in children

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The relationship between eating behaviour and current body weight has been described. However little is known about the effect of polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) in this relationship. Genetic contribution to a certain condition is derived from a combination of small effects from many genetic variants, and polygenic risk scores (PRS) summarize these effects. A PRS based on a GWAS for plasma docosahexaenoic fatty acid (DHA) has been created, based on SNPs from 9 genes.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Risk-stratified selection to colonoscopy in FIT colorectal cancer screening: development and temporal validation of a prediction model

Faecal immunochemical tests (FITs) yield many false positives and challenge colonoscopy capacity in colorectal cancer (CRC) screening programmes. We aimed to develop a risk-based selection of participants to undergo diagnostic colonoscopy. Methods. The study was observational and used registry data from the Danish CRC screening programme. We included all participants...
CANCER
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Optomechanical dissipative solitons

In the version of this article initially published, there were errors in Fig. 2h, i. The y-axis labels for both panels, now reading "Ï‰Î¼ âˆ’ Î©m âˆ’D1Î¼ (kHz)," were missing minus signs after "Î©m."
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Single-molecule analysis of specificity and multivalency in binding of short linear substrate motifs to the APC/C

Robust regulatory signals in the cell often depend on interactions between short linear motifs (SLiMs) and globular proteins. Many of these interactions are poorly characterized because the binding proteins cannot be produced in the amounts needed for traditional methods. To address this problem, we developed a single-molecule off-rate (SMOR) assay based on microscopy of fluorescent ligand binding to immobilized protein partners. We used it to characterize substrate binding to the Anaphase-Promoting Complex/Cyclosome (APC/C), a ubiquitin ligase that triggers chromosome segregation. We find that SLiMs in APC/C substrates (the D box and KEN box) display distinct affinities and specificities for the substrate-binding subunits of the APC/C, and we show that multiple SLiMs in a substrate generate a high-affinity multivalent interaction. The remarkably adaptable substrate-binding mechanisms of the APC/C have the potential to govern the order of substrate destruction in mitosis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Health improvements of type 2 diabetic patients through diet and diet plus fecal microbiota transplantation

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a major public health problem, and gut microbiota dysbiosis has been implicated in the emergence of T2D in humans. Dietary interventions can indirectly influence the health status of patients with type 2 diabetes through their modulatory effects on the intestinal microbiota. In recent years, fecal microbiota transplantation is becoming familiar as a new medical treatment that can rapidly improve intestinal health. We conducted a 90-day controlled open-label trial to evaluate the health improvement ability of a specially designed diet, and the diet combined with fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT). According to our study, both diet and diet plus FMT treatments showed great potential in controlling blood glucose and blood pressure levels. Sequencing the V4 region of 16S rRNA gene on the Illumina MiniSeq platform revealed a shift of intestinal microbial community in T2D patients, and the changes were also observed in response to the treatments. FMT changed the gut microbiota more quickly than diet. Beneficial bacterium, such as Bifidobacterium, increased along the study and was negatively correlated with blood glucose, blood pressure, blood lipid and BMI. Sulfate-reducing bacteria (SRB), Bilophila and Desulfovibrio, decreased significantly after treatment, showed a positive correlation with blood glucose indices. Thus, the specially designed diet is beneficial to improve blood glucose control in diabetic patients, it also showed the potential to reverse dyslipidemia and dysarteriotony.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Phys.org

Cats in a cage: Novel hybrid nanocages for faster catalysis

A novel hybrid ferritin nanocage with histidine residues shows 1.5 times higher metal ion uptake and improved catalytic efficiency for alcohol production, according to researchers from Tokyo Tech in a new study. Their findings suggest that hybrid bio-nanocages could effectively catalyze reactions to yield industrially important products. Biological polymers can...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structural basis of the ligand binding and signaling mechanism of melatonin receptors

Melatonin receptors (MT1 and MT2 in humans) are family A G protein"“coupled receptors that respond to the neurohormone melatonin to regulate circadian rhythm and sleep. Numerous efforts have been made to develop drugs targeting melatonin receptors for the treatment of insomnia, circadian rhythm disorder, and cancer. However, designing subtype-selective melatonergic drugs remains challenging. Here, we report the cryo-EM structures of the MT1"“Gi signaling complex with 2-iodomelatonin and ramelteon and the MT2"“Gi signaling complex with ramelteon. These structures, together with the reported functional data, reveal that although MT1 and MT2 possess highly similar orthosteric ligand-binding pockets, they also display distinctive features that could be targeted to design subtype-selective drugs. The unique structural motifs in MT1 and MT2 mediate structural rearrangements with a particularly wide opening on the cytoplasmic side. Gi is engaged in the receptor core shared by MT1 and MT2 and presents a conformation deviating from those in other Gi complexes. Together, our results provide new clues for designing melatonergic drugs and further insights into understanding the G protein coupling mechanism.
SCIENCE

