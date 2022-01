Philadelphia noise pop group Empath are releasing their new album Visitor on February 11 via Fat Possum. It’s one of our most anticipated albums of winter/spring 2022, and today they’ve given us another reason why. “Passing Stranger” is the newest single from the album, a gorgeously ragged pop song with a swirling, distorted shoegaze sound at the heart of it. Its new video is directed and edited by Catherine Elicson and shot by Halle Ballard, and features lo-fi footage of the band in a candlelit room in what seems like a low-key late-night ritual, juxtaposed against outdoor night vision scenes. Check out the new clip below.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO