ARTISTS REPRESENTATION AGENCY; CREATIVE EXCHANGE AGENCY (CXA) SEEKS DIGITAL/VISUAL INTERNS (REMOTE)
CXA produces iconic and acclaimed fashion and advertising campaigns, editorials, exhibitions and fine art book publications with artists including David LaChapelle, Coco Capitán, Kehinde Wiley, Iris Van Herpen, Sila Sveta, Gareth Pugh, Robert Polidori, Robert Wilson, Daphne Guinness, Nick Wooster and Marco Brambilla, among others, from its headquarters overlooking the Hudson...fashionista.com
Comments / 0