FIFA

FIFA 22 Team of the Year Squad Officially Revealed

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EA Sports has officially unveiled the full Team of the Year Squad coming to FIFA 22 this Friday, Jan. 21. The squad includes eleven of the best players of the past year, as voted by the FIFA community. Here are all the players officially revealed in the TOTY 11,...

vgr.com

FIFA 22 TOTY Players Revealed: Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi Headline Ultimate Team of the Year

A week ago, nominees were presented for the FIFA 22 Team of the Year, with the community getting to register their votes. Voting ended just a few days ago and now, the 11 FIFA 22 TOTY players have been revealed. They include the best of the best on the pitch with cover star Kylian Mbappe and former cover star Lionel Messi leading the way. Here’s all you need to know about EA’s unveiling of the official Team of the Year.
The Independent

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool result: Five things we learned as Jurgen Klopp’s side win to close gap on Man City

Liverpool moved to within nine points of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table with an entertaining 3-1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.Virgil van Dijk gave the visitors the lead in the eighth minute, thumping a bullet header beyond Vicente Guaita from an Andy Robertson corner. And Liverpool’s dominance was rewarded with a second shortly after the half hour mark when Robertson crossed for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to bring down and fire home at the back post.Palace finally got a foothold in the game towards the end of the first half and continued that urgency after...
AFP

Man City held by Southampton, Rashford lifts Man Utd into fourth

Aymeric Laporte spared Manchester City's blushes as the Premier League leaders were held to a 1-1 draw at Southampton, while Manchester United moved into fourth place after Marcus Rashford's last-gasp goal sealed a 1-0 win against West Ham on Saturday. Ferguson was unbeaten in three matches as caretaker boss against Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal before Carlo Ancelotti took charge just over two years ago.
The Independent

Aymeric Laporte urges Man City to stay focused after winning run is ended

Aymeric Laporte says runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City must not lose focus as they head into a fortnight’s break on the back of dropping points for the first time since October.City’s impressive winning run was halted at 12 top-flight games by Saturday’s frustrating 1-1 draw at Southampton.Defender Laporte headed the visitors’ second-half equaliser but, despite dominating possession, they could not find a crucial second, with Kevin De Bruyne and substitute Gabriel Jesus each denied by the woodwork.Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions do not return to action until an FA Cup fourth-round tie at home to Championship club Fulham on February...
The Independent

Southampton vs Manchester City LIVE: Premier League result after Laporte cancels out Walker-Peters strike

Follow live reaction as Premier League leaders Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw at Southampton, bringing their 12-game winning run to an end and offering a slimmer of hope to the chasing pack.Kyle Walker-Peters gave Southampton an early lead thanks to a sublime finish with the outside of his boot on seven minutes. The lively Armando Broja saw a goal disallowed as Southampton continued to cause City problems before Raheem Sterling missed a good chance to equalise when he met Phil Foden’s cross from the left but was unable to beat Fraser Forster.Broja hit the post with a header from close range after the break before City began to pile on the pressure. Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus hit the woodwork before Aymeric Laporte arrived at the back post to meet De Bruyne’s cross and get City back on level terms on 66 minutes. It looked as if there was only going to be one winner from there, but Southampton held on to frustrate Pep Guardiola’s side. It leaves City 12 points ahead of second-placed Liverpool, although Jurgen Klopp’s side now have two games in hand. Follow all the latest reaction below:
The Independent

Pep Guardiola will not ‘betray’ Manchester City when he makes decision on future

Pep Guardiola insists he will not “betray” Manchester City when he comes to decide on his long-term future.The much-decorated City manager, who turned 51 earlier this week, is contracted at the Etihad Stadium until the end of next season.As it did prior to Guardiola signing his last two extensions, speculation over his future is likely to increase as the deal runs down.They gave me everything, so I cannot betray them or do anything wrong to themPep GuardiolaYet the Spaniard is not looking that far ahead yet, is relaxed about the situation and, when he eventually does decide to move on,...
The Independent

Arsenal vs Liverpool result: Player ratings as Reds win to head to Carabao Cup final

Liverpool are through to the Carabao Cup final after beating Arsenal 2-0 on the night and on aggregate.They will face Chelsea at Wembley, after a dominant showing in the semi-final second leg which saw the Gunners end with 10 men after a late Thomas Partey red card.Diogo Jota raced infield to strike home the game’s first goal from the edge of the box midway through the first half, and the Portuguese forward was the star of the show, lobbing in a second to send the Reds clear.Partey had been on the pitch fewer than 20 minutes when he picked up...
The Independent

Manchester United vs West Ham result and five things we learned as Marcus Rashford seals dramatic late win

Marcus Rashford tapped-in a late winner for Manchester United as they beat West Ham to move up to fourth in the Premier League table.The Red Devils were woeful for the majority of the match and struggled to create chances until a late flurry of positive play in the final few moments ended with substitutes Edinson Cavani and Rashford combining to seal three points which strengthen their challenge for a spot in next season’s Champions League.West Ham had defended strongly throughout, reducing United to pot shots from distance in the second-half, until the final couple of minutes of play when their...
AFP

Reigning champions Algeria crash out of Cup of Nations as group stage ends

Reigning champions Algeria were dumped out of the Africa Cup of Nations after an abject 3-1 defeat against the Ivory Coast as the group stage came to a conclusion on Thursday with Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea and tiny tournament debutants the Comoros all securing places in the last 16. Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangare and Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe all scored to put the Ivory Coast 3-0 up against Algeria in Cameroon's economic capital Douala, before Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez missed a penalty for the 2019 champions. Sofiane Bendebka eventually pulled one back with their first goal in over four hours of football at this year's tournament, but it was too little, too late for Djamel Belmadi's team. It is the fifth time in the last six Cups of Nations that the reigning champions have failed to make the AFCON knockout phase, but there has arguably never been a worse title defence.
DBLTAP

Harry Kane FIFA 22: How to Complete the Flashback SBC

Harry Kane FIFA 22 Flashback SBC went live Jan. 21 during the Team of the Year Attackers release window. Kane's Flashback card celebrates his inclusion in the FIFA 18 Team of the Year squad. The card was leaked ahead of TOTY so fans in the know knew the card was coming. Regardless, this is one of the best SBC cards to release this year in Ultimate Team. He's also available for an extended period meaning players won't have to rush to complete him right away.
DBLTAP

Daniele Verde FIFA 22 Challenges: How to Complete the Moments Objective

Daniele Verde FIFA 22 challenges went live Jan. 21 for Team of the Year after the card was leaked on social media. Moments Verde went live during the Attackers portion of Team of the Year alongside a Flashback Harry Kane SBC item. EA Sports also dropped the first three Team of the Year items in FIFA 22: Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.
realsport101.com

FIFA 22 TOTY Leaks: Stats revealed for the FULL Ultimate XI

EA has announced the Team of the Year Ultimate XI so some immense cards will soon be joining FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. We knew all the overall player ratings, but the base stats were kept back, leaving EA to tease us while we wait for their release. The leakers have...
AFP

Premier League top-four race hots up as Chelsea stumble

Manchester City could move 14 points clear at the top of the Premier League on Saturday but erstwhile challengers Chelsea are looking nervously over their shoulders after a slump in form. The Blues topped the Premier League table early last month but a dismal run of just two wins from nine top-flight games since has left their title challenge in tatters.
DBLTAP

FIFA 22 TOTY 12th Man Nominees Apparently Leaked

The FIFA 22 TOTY has officially been revealed by EA Sports and will arrive in Ultimate Team this Friday, Jan. 21. There are a few players who missed out on the vote and could feature in the 12th man vote when it arrives next week. According to leaker FIFA_Romania on...
DBLTAP

FIFA 22 81+ Attackers 11 Players Pack: How to Complete

The FIFA 22 81+ Attackers 11 Players SBC went live Jan. 22 after it was hinted at through leaks on social media ahead of Team of the Year. This is the largest positional upgrade SBC released so far during the Team of the Year festivities. EA Sports previously released SBCs such as a repeatable, single 81+ positional pack, 85+ positional packs which contained three players and more. This specific pack, which is unfortunately not repeatable, contains 11 total attackers rated 81 or higher.
realsport101.com

FIFA 22 TOTY: The reason behind Cancelo's low Team of the Year rating

The official FIFA 22 Team of the Year (TOTY) ratings have now been revealed and many fans aren't too happy with the world-class full-back, Joao Cancelo's rating. The Manchester City left-back turned midfielder has been simply sensational for the Blues in 2021, but EA doesn't seem to rate the defender as highly as the rest of the footballing world...
