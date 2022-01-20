FIFA 22 Team of the Year Squad Officially Revealed

Follow live reaction as Premier League leaders Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw at Southampton, bringing their 12-game winning run to an end and offering a slimmer of hope to the chasing pack.Kyle Walker-Peters gave Southampton an early lead thanks to a sublime finish with the outside of his boot on seven minutes. The lively Armando Broja saw a goal disallowed as Southampton continued to cause City problems before Raheem Sterling missed a good chance to equalise when he met Phil Foden’s cross from the left but was unable to beat Fraser Forster.Broja hit the post with a header from close range after the break before City began to pile on the pressure. Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus hit the woodwork before Aymeric Laporte arrived at the back post to meet De Bruyne’s cross and get City back on level terms on 66 minutes. It looked as if there was only going to be one winner from there, but Southampton held on to frustrate Pep Guardiola’s side. It leaves City 12 points ahead of second-placed Liverpool, although Jurgen Klopp’s side now have two games in hand. Follow all the latest reaction below:

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO