Am I the Jerk?

New year, new everything. Let’s fix your relationship problems. Send your question to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Q. Another year has passed, COVID of course, where meeting people is still a challenge. While some things have begun opening up, others remain closed. I am an older woman and have been told I am very confident, which cracks me up because I am far from it (personally). I used to do lots of volunteering where I was out and about, doing things I like, working on weak social skills, and meeting very nice people. I never met a guy to date, but I was out there.

