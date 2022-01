The following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America and Japan on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). The atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, forever ingrained in the world’s memory, serve as stark reminders that the 76-year record of non-use of nuclear weapons must be maintained. Japan and the United States wholly reaffirm their commitment to the NPT, which has been the cornerstone of nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament for 51 years since coming into force. It has enabled dramatic reductions in nuclear stockpiles and will serve as an essential basis for future nuclear disarmament. It has facilitated cooperation to share the benefits of the peaceful uses of nuclear energy, science, and technology (“peaceful uses”). All the world has benefited from it.

