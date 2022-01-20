No heartbeat

Rachel Lears’ breakout Netflix documentary feature Knock Down the House, which premiered at Sundance in 2019, followed four aspiring progressive U.S. politicians, all women, who had just been running for office in the 2018 election cycle. Thanks to either sheer luck or very canny documentary casting on Lears’ part, one of the four was Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), the only one to win her race, a blissful moment Lear caught on camera that soon went viral.
From there, AOC went from being an activist/part-time bartender to arguably the most recognizable first-term congresswoman in the country. Chock full of intimate, compelling moments of...
Comments / 0