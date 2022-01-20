ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate

No heartbeat

Recorder
 3 days ago

It looks like when it comes to human infrastructure no Republicans are on board. Big surprise! When there is no heartbeat, there will be no action. You see, the thought of actually wanting to help people makes them want to barf. So why is the lack of empathy so...

www.recorder.com

Comments / 0

Related
Recorder

Faith Matters: A watershed moment for personhood

(Each Saturday, a faith leader offers a personal perspective in this space. To become part of this series, email religion@recorder.com) The curious characteristics of water begin to describe the unique expression of life that exists on Earth, an otherwise unremarkable planet, circling an average star, with what might be a single myopic distinction: the presence of sentient and self-reflective beings. Without water, human persons could not exist as they do now. Recent stories of the pursuit of legal personhood scattered throughout journals and located in various countries over the past few years beg the question: Are humans really that different from their animate earthly counterparts? How about from the rivers and other natural features that populate the planet?
DEERFIELD, MA
The Independent

Voices: If you’re using the Bible to condemn being gay, you’re reading it wrong

In one of the more bizarre stories of the week, a Christian couple has reportedly refused to allow a gay couple to view their home.Luke Main, 33, and his wife, Dr Joanna Brunker, 34, put their cottage up for sale with estate agency Purplebricks. They screened potential viewers by asking, “Would you mind telling us a bit about your position and circumstances when you have a moment please?”You’d be forgiven for thinking this is a standard question about whether potential viewers have a property to sell, have a mortgage in place, or whether they’re just time-wasters fancying nosing around someone...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Infrastructure#American#Dems#House
Washington Examiner

Feminists' silence over transgender swimmer shows they really never cared about women

Over the years, feminists, especially third-wave feminists, have diligently worked to dismantle the alleged "patriarchy." From their support for abortion to gender equality in schools, athletics, and salaries to emphasizing sexual harassment, abuse, and assault, feminists have effectively shaped the country's sociocultural spectrum in the 21st century. So it's beyond...
SOCIETY
Chattanooga Daily News

The girl with rare disorder, who inspired the entire world by talking openly about her life, dies at the age of 15

The 15-year-old inspired an entire world by talking openly about her life with Early-Aging Disorder and became an internet sensation and superstar through social media. Now, her family delivers the sad news that the girl has passed away at age 15. “She came into it quietly and left quietly, but her life was far from it,” her family said in a statement posted on Instagram.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Bari Weiss tells Bill Maher that COVID restrictions and closure of schools will be seen as a 'moral crime' by younger generations and says we MUST return to normal life

Journalist and author Bari Weiss has said that life must return to normal while noting that younger generations will see school closures and restrictions brought in during the pandemic as a 'catastrophic moral crime'. Speaking on Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday night, the Substack journalist declared that she...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Senate
Vox

The hidden lesson in the new free Covid-19 tests

This is an excerpt from the newsletter for The Weeds. To sign up for a weekly dive into policy and its effects on people, click here. This week, the Biden administration rolled out a plan to send up to four free Covid-19 tests to every household in America. But you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Recorder

My Turn: Do the right thing, Republicans

Karen Gardner stated in last Friday’s My Turn: “I have often been told that what happened in the past could not possibly happen here, but I’m sorry to say that I no longer believe that.” She refers to the Holocaust — the slaughter of 6 million Jewish people and thousands accused of being homosexual, and the sanctioned hatred of people of color. The Holocaust became a reality due to lies and accusations spread widely and oft repeated, and the complicity of those who knew better but acted to save their own skins and/or retain a semblance of some power of their own.
U.S. POLITICS
Recorder

Connecting the Dots with Columnist John Bos: True or false?

I began my last column with a quote from a new book “Our Common Ground.” Author Diane Hessan wrote “The assumptions we make about each other … our attitudes, our values, and our rigidity — are horribly inaccurate.” And I wrote that today’s column would continue with more of Hessan’s findings from her longitudinal study of 500 politically diverse Americans.
SCIENCE
AFP

Pakistan proud of pig-to-human heart transplant pioneer

Friends and former classmates of the Pakistan-born surgeon behind the world's first pig-to-human heart transplant say they earmarked him for greatness from his medical school days. Karachi-born Muhammad Mansoor Mohiuddin made headlines last week as the co-founder of the US university programme that successfully transplanted the heart of a genetically modified pig into a gravely ill American man. While hailed as a medical breakthrough, the procedure also raised ethical questions -- particularly among some Jews and Muslims, who consider pigs to be unclean and avoid pork products. None of that worried Mohiuddin's friends and former colleagues in Pakistan, who remember him as an ace student with a passion for medicine.
HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

Green New Deal Doc ‘To the End’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Rachel Lears’ breakout Netflix documentary feature Knock Down the House, which premiered at Sundance in 2019, followed four aspiring progressive U.S. politicians, all women, who had just been running for office in the 2018 election cycle. Thanks to either sheer luck or very canny documentary casting on Lears’ part, one of the four was Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), the only one to win her race, a blissful moment Lear caught on camera that soon went viral. From there, AOC went from being an activist/part-time bartender to arguably the most recognizable first-term congresswoman in the country. Chock full of intimate, compelling moments of...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy