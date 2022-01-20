No heartbeat

(Each Saturday, a faith leader offers a personal perspective in this space. To become part of this series, email religion@recorder.com) The curious characteristics of water begin to describe the unique expression of life that exists on Earth, an otherwise unremarkable planet, circling an average star, with what might be a single myopic distinction: the presence of sentient and self-reflective beings. Without water, human persons could not exist as they do now. Recent stories of the pursuit of legal personhood scattered throughout journals and located in various countries over the past few years beg the question: Are humans really that different from their animate earthly counterparts? How about from the rivers and other natural features that populate the planet?

DEERFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO