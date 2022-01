As winter break came to a close, students eagerly awaited a return to on-campus education, only to be met with two disappointing days of asynchronous assignments. What could have been a triumphant beginning to the new year was instead a grim reminder of the omicron variant’s soaring infection rates. Although the administration allowed students to attend school in person again by the end of the week, 8% of our community remained at home sick with COVID-19, and we all felt their absence on campus. Classrooms felt empty, the Quad was less lively and we anxiously wondered who might soon get sick.

