Sometimes horses are almost human. We filled Sundance’s water tub today, all the way to the top because we knew we would have to turn the water off due to cold nights! I fed her the oats she adores. Then I was going to walk down and put hay in her stable so she could stay warm if it got too cold. Well, that wasn’t what The Colonel wanted me to do. He said I don’t want you to carry that hay all the way down there, get in the truck and I will drive you down. I got in the truck; we went through the paddock where Sundance was eating.

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO