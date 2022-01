Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. For nearly a dozen years, the Energy Department has been sustaining carbon capture demonstration projects at process and power plants. But the program has been rocky. DoE canceled some projects before they were built. Others started but were shut down. The Government Accountability Office has found that Energy hasn’t done enough to ensure cost controls and ended up spending $500 million on projects that were never built. For details, the Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the GAO’s Director of Natural Resources and Environment Issues, Frank Rusco.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO