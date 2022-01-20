ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does ‘Ambitious’ New Law Make It Illegal To Heat With Wood in New York?

By Bobby Welber
 3 days ago
Will "one of the most ambitious climate laws in the world" make it illegal to heat burn firewood in New York?. In December, a story by WYRK titled "No More Heating with Firewood in New York?" went viral. The article stated there's a law that will go into effect...

