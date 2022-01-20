ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
J.B. Hunt increases cash dividend to 40-cents per share

By Jeff Della Rosa
talkbusiness.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLowell-based carrier J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. announced Thursday (Jan. 20) it will give a 40-cents per share cash dividend on Feb. 18 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 4. The dividend is...

talkbusiness.net

talkbusiness.net

Bank OZK posts record annual earnings

Little Rock-based Bank OZK on Thursday (Jan. 20) reported higher net income for the quarter and the year as its real estate services group (RESG) performed extremely well in multiple markets across the company’s large U.S. footprint. For the fourth quarter, Bank OZK net income was $149.76 million, a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Schlumberger shares rise premarket after company tops earnings estimates and offers upbeat outlook

Schlumberger Ltd. shares rose 1.4% premarket Friday, after the energy giant beat estimates for the fourth quarter and said it expects demand-led capital spending in the sector to create a multiyear growth cycle. The Houston, Tx.-based company posted net income of $601 million, or 42 cents a share, for the quarter, up from $374 million, or 27 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 41 cents, ahead of the 39 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue climbed 13% to $6.225 billion from $5.532 billion, also ahead of the $6.085 billion FactSet consensus. "Looking ahead into 2022, the industry macro fundamentals are very favorable, due to the combination of projected steady demand recovery, an increasingly tight supply market, and supportive oil prices," Chief Executive Olivier Le Peuch said in a statement. "We believe this will result in a material step up in industry capital spending with simultaneous double-digit growth in international and North American markets." Shares have gained 53% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

J.B. Hunt stock jumps after dividend raised by 33%

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. JBHT, -0.73% rallied 1.8% in afternoon trading, after the trucking company said it raised its quarterly dividend by 33%, to 40 cents a share from 30 cents. The company said the new dividend will be payable Feb. 18 to shareholders of record on Feb. 4. Based on the current stock price, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 0.78%, compared with the implied yield for the S&P 500.
STOCKS
talkbusiness.net

P.A.M. earnings double in fourth quarter, quadruple in 2021

Tontitown-based carrier P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. posted double-digit gains in revenue and net income for the fourth quarter and 2021 as the company grew organically. Before the markets closed Wednesday (Jan. 19), the company reported fourth-quarter net income rose by 99.9% to $27.89 million, or $2.48 per share, from $13.95...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
talkbusiness.net

Home Bancshares reports record net income of $319 million in 2021

A solid fourth quarter capped a record year for Home Bancshares, parent company to Centennial Bank, and with its pending entry into the Texas market, the future looks bright. The Conway-based financial institution reported Thursday (Jan. 20) fourth quarter net income of $73.4 million, or 45 cents per share, down from $81.8 million a year ago. Fourth quarter revenue was $171 million, down from $181.9 million in the comparable year’s fourth quarter.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
talkbusiness.net

J.B. Hunt revenue exceeds $12 billion in 2021; earnings up more than 50%

Lowell-based carrier J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. beat expectations for earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter and 2021 and surpassed $10 billion in annual revenue for the first time amid strong freight demand, rising rates and a tight labor market. After the markets closed Tuesday (Jan. 18), J.B. Hunt...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
freightwaves.com

J.B. Hunt blows past Q4 expectations

J.B. Hunt Transport Services handily beat fourth-quarter estimates Tuesday after the market closed, posting earnings per share of $2.28, well ahead of the $2.02 consensus estimate. The Lowell, Arkansas-based company reported year-over-year revenue growth across all of its segments, 28% higher on a consolidated basis at $3.5 billion, with increased...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
raleighnews.net

HCL Technologies shares slump 7 per cent after Q3 results

Mumbai [India], January 17 (ANI): Share price of HCL Technologies plunged by around 7 per cent on Monday after the company reported 13.6 per cent drop in its net profit for the third quarter of the current financial year. HCL Technologies was trading at Rs 1262.65 at the Bombay Stock...
MARKETS
raleighnews.net

HDFC Bank shares dip 1.53 per cent after Q3 results

Mumbai [India], January 17 (ANI): Share price of HDFC Bank dropped by over one-and-a-half per cent on Monday after the company announced its third quarter results for the current financial year. HDFC Bank share closed at Rs 1521.55 at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Monday, which is 1.53 per...
MARKETS
raleighnews.net

Vodafone Idea share price surge 10 per cent

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): Share price of Vodafone Idea surged by over 10 per cent on Wednesday a day after the company announced that it has opted to convert interest on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) and spectrum dues into government equity. Vodafone Idea share started trading on a...
BUSINESS

