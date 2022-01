Click here to read the full article. Pharrell Williams strode into Kenzo’s fall 2022 show in Paris on Sunday wearing almond-shaped sunglasses rimmed in diamonds and with an emerald studding each temple, teasing a new design project with Tiffany & Co. “Tiffany and I are engaged,” he told WWD, flashing a big smile.More from WWDFront Row at Kenzo Fall 2022First Look at the Supreme/Missoni CollectionFirst Look at Supreme's Collaboration With Tiffany He said the sunglasses were the “first of many things that I’m gonna do with Tiffany.” Asked about the collaboration, he retorted: “No, it’s different. It’s a partnership.…It’s about seeing things differently.” Pressed...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO