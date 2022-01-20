Nintendo Download: Banjo-Kazooie N64

Originally released by NetherRealm Studios on April 23rd, 2019, Mortal Kombat 11 and its predececcors are considered as one of the best (and goriest) fighting game genres of all time. Almost three years after MK11's original release, the game is still very popular and active across all servers, and the Ultimate edition is definetly something worth buying. The games characters (in my opinion) are reasonably well balanced and I think that the lore between the characters is very well structured. Even to th epoint that each character has a different intro dialouge when it is against any other chacrter and is exclusive to the character and only that character. The gameplay may seem relatively easy to the naked eye, but in reality it can prove quite difficult, and you won't win a match just due to button mashing, but you need to know all the different control used to pull off a different move. Randomly spamming buttons may get you somewhere, but it is not the most useful of tactics. Gameplay is always very satisfying once you get the hang of it, adn there are plenty of challenges, rewards and milestones that you can achieve throughout the game. On my Xbox Series S, the game ran at a silky smooth Native 4K 60FPS, and I didn't notice any FPS drops at all. For a 2019 game, the graphics are better than some today and the care that NetherRealm took for this game is very noticable. Overall, I think this is one of if not the best fighting game of all time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO