Nintendo Download: Banjo-Kazooie N64

By Chris Carter
Destructoid
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe beloved classic Banjo-Kazooie 64 is back, as Nintendo continues to drip-feed N64 games into the premium Switch Online service. Beyond that, we’re back to the grind. Nintendo is dumping a whole lot of games on us again this week, following a gigantic bounty recently of over 60 offerings. And...

www.destructoid.com

A producer is releasing the first ever album on a Nintendo 64 cartridge. Hamburg-based artist Remute’s latest album, ‘R64’, follows his 2021 “cartridge albums”, 'Living Electronics', which came out exclusively for Gameboy, and ​​'Electronic Lifestyle' for PC Engine. He’s also previously released music on floppy disks and Sega Genesis.
Destructoid

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate: 2022 Review

Originally released by NetherRealm Studios on April 23rd, 2019, Mortal Kombat 11 and its predececcors are considered as one of the best (and goriest) fighting game genres of all time. Almost three years after MK11's original release, the game is still very popular and active across all servers, and the Ultimate edition is definetly something worth buying. The games characters (in my opinion) are reasonably well balanced and I think that the lore between the characters is very well structured. Even to th epoint that each character has a different intro dialouge when it is against any other chacrter and is exclusive to the character and only that character. The gameplay may seem relatively easy to the naked eye, but in reality it can prove quite difficult, and you won't win a match just due to button mashing, but you need to know all the different control used to pull off a different move. Randomly spamming buttons may get you somewhere, but it is not the most useful of tactics. Gameplay is always very satisfying once you get the hang of it, adn there are plenty of challenges, rewards and milestones that you can achieve throughout the game. On my Xbox Series S, the game ran at a silky smooth Native 4K 60FPS, and I didn't notice any FPS drops at all. For a 2019 game, the graphics are better than some today and the care that NetherRealm took for this game is very noticable. Overall, I think this is one of if not the best fighting game of all time.
Nintendo has shared an updated list of Europe's most-downloaded Switch eShop games, revealing which titles were the most popular during December 2021. Perhaps a result of families getting together over the holidays, Mario Party Superstars has claimed the number one spot for the month. There's nothing like a good old argument over who's stealing whose stars and who punched who during that last minigame after Christmas dinner, huh?
Whether that’s eBay, a local store, or a subreddit. Realistically, I spend way more time thinking about video games than I do playing them. That habit has manifested in some interesting pastimes, whether it’s watching YouTubers scrub out and fix disgustingly broken consoles, or, every so often, firing up a few tabs to see which retro games folks are buying, selling, and just generally jazzed about online.
For those of you who like your action a little on the bombastic side, the good word is that Flying Wild Hog’s Shadow Warrior 3 is finally ready to unleash its persona brand of the old ultra-violence — the chaotic shooter sequel will come spraying ‘n’ praying on PS4, PC, and Xbox One come March 1.
Time for some more salt for the ol’ wounds, fellow North Americans, as Nintendo of Europe has added three beautiful retro N64 posters to their My Nintendo Platinum Points store. For 500 Platinum Points (plus shipping), European fans can get three classic Nintendo Power era posters based on The...
Another trip around the sun has been completed and so we conclude our year-end look at the best video games that came out in 2021. While the staff has had their say, we here at Destructoid love to give the community a chance to voice its game of the year opinion as well.
Epic adventure Monster Hunter Rise recently came stomping onto the PC platform, having already made its presence felt on Nintendo Switch back in March of 2021. And it seems that the port has been a success, driving sales/shipments for Monster Hunter Rise past the eight million mark in one year.
We’ve seen all sorts of wild contraptions and physics-crushing videos with Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but this one really got me (especially the ending!). This Breath of the Wild sequence break clip starts innocently enough. DudeBroGuyManSirPal, like many before them, builds a makeshift flying machine. While the Octo...
Kingdom Hearts Switch cloud collections are coming on February 10, but there’s a catch, as there often is with various AAA games: it’s a series of cloud editions. We knew this was coming for several months, but it still stings all the same. Square Enix probably wanted to get them all out at once, but the big letdown is that the Switch could easily handle the first two games at the very least: but with this rollout, it’s an all or nothing cloud deal.
A heads-up Mario Kart tournament is one of my favorite childhood pastimes. When you absolutely needed to throw down, that was the way. Well, that or GoldenEye. But back then, Mario Kart SNES or N64 were both viable picks!. Nintendo is bringing that nostalgic spirit back this weekend with a...
Flip the Switch and let the music Play(Station) The Artful Escape, a musical adventure from publisher Annapurna Interactive, is bringing its jams to both Nintendo and Sony platforms. The psychedelic musical game will go live for PlayStation 4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch next week on Jan. 25, 2022. Developed by...
In a sudden and surprising bit of news, Spike Chunsoft has announced that the anniversary rerelease of Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc is making its way to PC and Xbox One, as well as Xbox Game Pass. And when I say “is making its way,” I mean, “it’s available to purchase right meow!”
Being a depressed raccoon detective has never been so convenient. After its release in October 2021, Backbone was making headlines with its wacky premise, gorgeous art style, and unique characters. Keeping up with the trend of neo-noir games featuring anthropomorphic animals, players take on the role of Howard Lotor, a racoon and private eye who solves cases in a dystopian version of Vancouver, Canada. If you were waiting for a wider console release, or just simply haven’t gotten a chance to play it yet, I have good news for you, because Backbone is coming to Nintendo Switch on February 9, as was announced on the game’s official Twitter today.
Not to overthink a humble tweet about a cool-looking Gengar plush from Pokemon fan @osakaplush, but holy crap, this is just fantastic. The plush evokes Ken Sugimori’s classic watercolor art that resonated with a generation of curious Game Boy-toting players, and it’s got that wow factor, especially once you see Gengar’s full spin in the video.
Publisher 505 Games has announced that Project_Hel, the incoming expansion to excellent cyberpunk adventure Ghostrunner, will not meet its scheduled release date. The DLC had planned to drop next week on January 28, but will now launch on PC and console platforms March 3. “The global release of the Project_Hel...
Developer Hero Concept has shared some exciting news pertaining to its comic-book slap-fight, Mayhem Brawler — following on from its recent “Air Supremacy” update, the new update includes an additional playable character, Christina Vasquez, better known in Mayhem City’s back-alleys as the fearsome She-Wolf!. Long decided...
