ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Koya Ko

By Jake Missing
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sometimes you’ve just got to give the people what they want. And in the case of Broadway Market’s whippet-walking residents,...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Two popular McDonald’s breakfast items are being discontinued permanently

McDonald’s has delivered sad news for breakfast bagel and wrap lovers, announcing that the popular food items have been removed from its menu permanently.In a statement shared to its Instagram account on Monday 24 January, the fast-food chain said its breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps will not be returning to stores.The items had been temporarily unavailable during the pandemic, when the chain ran a reduced menu. “It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps,” the statement said.“Despite speculation and following a trial separation period,...
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Thai Diner

Perfect For: Birthdays Brunch Date Night Impressing Out of Towners Lunch. When Dorothy said there’s no place like home, it was obvious she hadn’t been to Thai Diner. Dot’s not to blame. She had a lot on her plate, a plate devoid of disco fries slapped with massaman curry. For us modern New Yorkers—even those who, like Dorothy, continue to drag around a gaggle of flawed men—there’s no place like Thai Diner. Home is just where you go between visits.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Yangban Society

Walking into Yangban Society for the first time can be an overwhelming experience. There’s a long glass case filled with dozens of Korean-style deli dishes; several refrigerators filled with wine, soju, and house cocktails; and a tiny minimart in the back where you can buy everything from baseball caps to shrimp crackers. There’s a lot happening, which is why we recommend grabbing a table and a round of drinks first to get your bearings, and then head back to the deli counter. This is where you’ll order everything (whether it be from the deli case or the kitchen) and trays get loaded up fast, but just know that there really isn’t a bad order here. From spicy kimchi poloze and chilled acorn noodles in shirodashi vinaigrette, to warm, doughy potato bread, the food at Yangban is exceptional and unlike anything you can really find in LA right now. They also open at 11:30am, making it a great solo lunch option if you’re in the neighborhood.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

La Scarola

Perfect For: Big Groups Casual Weeknight Dinner Date Night First/Early in the Game Dates Literally Everyone. There may technically be better Italian food in the city, but in our technical opinion, there aren’t many places offering a better food and ambience combination than La Scarola. They are doin’ the d*mn thing when it comes to heaping portions of Italian food at affordable prices, which might as well be the technical term for being awesome.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Broadway Market#English
The Infatuation

Hae-Nam Kalbi & Calamari

One of the best group dinner spots within Seattle city limits is tucked into a Shoreline strip mall. Head to Hae-Nam Kalbi & Calamari on Aurora the next time you want to pile in a big booth with some friends and eat a lot of delicious Korean food. While you can get large combo meals for anywhere from $70-100, we prefer to pick a couple of larger entrees (that are all mostly under $30) and create our own memorable feast of unlimited banchan, bibimbap, melty cheese-topped ​​ddukbokki, and sticky-sweet charred kalbi.
SEATTLE, WA
The Infatuation

Ko Bar

You’re walking through the woods when you come across a man selling watches. Why is he doing this? You aren’t sure, and it would be rude to ask. The important thing is, you can either buy a Rolex for a certain sum of money, or open a mystery box that might contain a Rolex for about a tenth of the price. What do you do? If your answer was “Let’s open that mystery box,” congratulations. You just chose Ko Bar.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Bottle & Bull

If you’re not exactly sure what you want for dinner but you want to eat it with your fork in one hand and a classy cocktail in the other, Bottle and Bull is calling your name. It’s a fancy gastropub that’s great for a solo dinner at the bar, group hang with colleagues, or even an anniversary or Valentine’s Day date. The items on the menu rotate seasonally and range from small plates to a serious Cuban sandwich to fresh pasta to a nice piece of seared fish. And if your Friday night happy hour going drink-for-drink with your friends, they also have a solid late-night snack menu.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

The British Pantry

On a rainy day, this slightly-musty pub might make you actually think you’re in England. The menu is full of British classics like bangers and mash and fish and chips, and they’re all worth dipping out of work early for (they close at 6). On your way out, hit the market next door that sells English treats like viennese tarts and digestive biscuits, which you’ll probably need after the shepherd’s pie.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

Osteria La Madia

Perfect For: Big Groups Date Night Dinner with the Parents. Pizza in the morning, pizza in the evening, pizza at suppertime, when pizza’s on a bagel, you can eat pizza anytime! Two things to note here. First, La Madia does not specialize in pizza bagels, I just needed an excuse to highlight the infamous 1990’s Bagel Bites commercial. And second, why hasn’t anyone created a restaurant that serves only pizza bagels?
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Kyoten

Perfect For: Fine Dining Impressing Out of Towners Special Occasions Unique Dining Experience. Chicago’s a prideful city when it comes to food. We brag about our steakhouses, we laugh at deep dish haters, and don’t get us started on hot dogs. But when it comes to sushi, we’re a little insecure - because deep down, we know that LA and New York have us beat. It’s impossible to compete with all their top-tier spots, not to mention the way they rub their oceans in our faces. Now that Kyoten is here, though, we can finally stand up to other cities’ fancy sushi scenes.
CHICAGO, IL
The Infatuation

The Globe

This classic Gables bar and restaurant is a really lovely place to slowly sip a cocktail while nodding along to an upright bass. The space feels more like a house than a bar. It has a very Shakespearean aesthetic—with Renaissance paintings all over the walls and little wooden tables scattered around the space, each with a candle in the center. They serve food, but you should come here just to drink and listen to live jazz, which they have every Saturday night.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Ramen Takeya

Perfect For: Casual Weeknight Dinner Dining Solo Eating At The Bar Lunch Quick Eats. By this point in your life, you probably have a group of friends with established roles. You have the childhood friend who you still love, but also sometimes ignore their calls. You have the wild friend, the one you always have a crazy time with. And then there’s the reliable friend, probably named Steve or Stephanie because those sound like safe names. You’ll always have a good time with your reliable friend, but at the same time you know your experience with that friend will be predictable.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Poor Boys

Okay, so picture walking into Subway. Except behind the glass, in the place where the processed meats and other fillings usually are, there are options like fresh buttermilk fried shrimps, black angus prime brisket, and cajun blackened chicken—all in a brioche sub. Next step, you pick between things like Louisiana hot, honey mustard and cajun mayo for the sauces, and you notice things like seafood platters, and ice cream floats on the menu. Yes, this New Orleans inspired spot in Kingston is a huge sandwich situation worth getting excited about. A casual dive bar feel, with tables and stools outside, this is somewhere you’ll return to again and again—if not for the brioche bun, then definitely for the cajun chips.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Nico Osteria

Perfect For: Breakfast Brunch Business Meals Corporate Cards Date Night Dinner with the Parents Eating At The Bar Outdoor/Patio Situation See And Be Seen. At some point, you’ve probably given someone or something a second chance. Maybe it was the roommate who kept filling up the DVR with episodes of Cupcake Wars and eating all your peanut butter. You kept trying to make it work, but in the end you just racked up an alarming grocery bill. Or maybe it was your seventh-grade crush who dumped you - you decided to go on another date, and now, two decades later, you’re getting married. That one turned out pretty well.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Zazas Pizzeria

Zaza’s is a casual New York-style pizza shop in Lakeview with very good pies. The crust is thin and chewy, glistens with olive oil, and provides a wonderful vehicle for Zazas’ long list of toppings. You can order by the slice or pie, with options like a sweet and spicy bacon jam, or soppressata with hot honey. For the New York-style purists, there’s also a great pepperoni (with cute little grease cups) and a white pie topped with fluffy dollops of ricotta. The restaurant is BYOB, and luckily there’s a Binny’s right across the street.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Expat

Perfect For: Day Drinking Lunch Outdoor/Patio Situation People Watching Small Plates. Ever wanted to open up your own restaurant? Good news, we know how you can do it on the cheap. If Expat can throw a few tables and chairs on the sidewalk and call it a restaurant, then so can you. Add some flags hanging overheard and voila! Decoration.
CHICAGO, IL
The Infatuation

Rosen’s Bagel Co. Cafe and Restaurant

Originally started as a pop-up shop, Rosen’s Bagel Co. started selling bagels at Brew and Brew, and eventually the bagels could be found at businesses all over town, including Alta’s Cafe, Barrett’s Coffee Roasters, Biderman’s, Brooklyn Breakfast Shop, Patika, Royal Blue Grocery, Big City Bagels, Whole Foods Market, Jo’s Coffee, and many more. Now they’ve finally opened their very own brick and mortar location on Burnet Road, right by the Domain.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Infatuation

Arroyo Chop House

At steakhouses, you probably know what to expect - formal service, high-quality meat, and steep prices. Arroyo Chop House definitely has all those things, but it still stands out from the STKs and Ruth’s Chrises of the world. We won’t bury the lead - the best thing here is actually the chocolate soufflé, which you order at the beginning of your meal because it takes 45 minutes to make. It’s super fluffy, and tastes like chocolate clouds. The meat and sides are both good, too - the rib eye is our favorite - along with classic, very well-done sides like creamed spinach, scalloped potatoes, and jalapeño-corn soufflé.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Rickshaw Republic

Rickshaw Republic specializes in authentic Indonesian street food. It’s why the name alludes to the rickshaws street peddlers use to carry things around. Rickshaw is unique because hardly anyone else around is doing authentic Indonesian food. It’s a real family affair, with mom and one son in the kitchen and dad and the other son handling everything else. It’s impressive they make it work, especially when I consider how my family would treat each other in a hot kitchen with a bunch of sharp knives. They’ve managed to successfully share a bit of Indonesian food and culture straight out of Lincoln Park.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

26 Beach Cafe

26 Beach isn’t concerned with healthy things like scrambled egg whites and acai bowls. What it is concerned with is French toast (there’s a 20-item long menu of them) and something called a pasta scramble (which is, indeed, scrambled eggs and pasta). While we can’t say we’ve tried the pasta scramble, we can tell you that the French toast is an excellent way to eat your hangover away. There can be a wait on weekends, and the crowd is definitely here for a good time, but sometimes that’s just what you need.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
954
Followers
5K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy