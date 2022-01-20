‘Promised Land’: Andrew J. West, Gigi Zumbado & Matt Cedeño Join ABC Drama

Revenge, which aired from 2011-2015 on ABC, followed the hostile Hamptonite Emily Thorne (Emily VanCamp) as she sought vengeance against those who had framed her father, David (James Tupper) for a terrorist attack — with some help from her bestie, tech-billionaire Nolan Ross (Gabriel Mann). At the top of her “revengenda” were the heads of the Grayson family, Conrad (Henry Czerny) and Victoria (Madeleine Stowe), two formidable enemies that were not stopped so easily. As Emily embarked on her dark path, secrets arose, threatening her life and the lives of those around her at every turn. But, nothing could drive her from her path to stopping those who had ruined her life and taken her father from her.

