‘Promised Land’: Andrew J. West, Gigi Zumbado & Matt Cedeño Join ABC Drama

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 3 days ago

‘Promised Land’: Andrew J. West, Gigi Zumbado &...

www.suncommercial.com

Deadline

‘L.A. Law’: Toks Olagundoye, Hari Nef & Ian Duff Join ABC Revival Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Toks Olagundoye, Hari Nef and Ian Duff have been cast as series regulars in ABC drama pilot L.A. Law. They join original cast members Blair Underwood and Corbin Bernsen, who are reprising their roles as Jonathan Rollins and Arnie Becker, respectively, in the revival of the iconic Steven Bochco legal drama. Olagundoye, Hari Nef and Ian Duff all play new characters. In the pilot, written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins — reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only...
spoilertv.com

Promised Land - Episode 1.01 - A Place Called Heritage - Press Release

“A Place Called Heritage” – Alliances and loyalties are tested as Joe Sandoval assesses the future of his family-run Sonoma Valley wine business. Just a few hundred miles south but a world away, Carlos Rincón and sisters Juana and Rosa Sánchez cross the U.S. border from Mexico in search of a better life on the series premiere of “Promised Land,” airing MONDAY, JAN. 24 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
tvseriesfinale.com

Promised Land: ABC Teases New Family Drama Series, Additional Casting Announced (Watch)

Promised Land is coming to ABC later this month, and the network released a new teaser for the family drama. Starring John Ortiz, Cecilia Suárez, Augusto Aguilera, Christina Ochoa, Mariel Molino, Tonatiuh, Andres Velez, Katya Martín, and Rolando Chusan, the series follows two powerful Latinx families vying for wealth in Sonoma Valley.
TVLine

Promised Land Trailer: Bellamy Young Stirs Up Scandal in Wine Country

Bellamy Young is returning to ABC later this month. And with a name like Margaret Honeycut, you know her character isn’t coming to make friends. The woman formerly known as Mellie Grant is a key player in Promised Land (Jan. 24, 10/9c), an “epic, generation-spanning drama about a Latino family vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley.” And thanks to the just-released trailer, we have our first look at her devious character in action. Here’s the show in a nutshell: Joe Sandoval (Messiah’s John Ortiz) runs a successful winery at the vineyard formerly owned by Margaret’s father. She plans to...
Matt Cedeño
showbizjunkies.com

‘Promised Land’ Stars and Executive Producers Discuss the ABC Drama

When you think of California’s wine country, Napa’s usually the first city that comes to mind. However, ABC’s new primetime series Promised Land chose Sonoma as the base of operations for the wine-making families at the heart of the drama. The first season of what ABC describes...
HOLAUSA

When to watch ABC’s Latinx upcoming drama ‘Promise Land’

A new series with a cast predominantly Latinx is coming to ABC in two weeks! Set to premiere on January 24, Promise Land will give drama fans, drama queens, and kings another excuse to cancel their plans. The epic, generation-spanning drama tells the story of the Sandoval family vying for...
Deadline

‘Promised Land’: Yul Vazquez, Julio Macias, Ariana Guerra Among Cast To Join ABC Latinx Family Drama

ABC has announced additional cast for Promised Land, its upcoming Latinx family drama starring John Ortiz and Christina Ochoa. Yul Vazquez (The Outsider), Julio Macias (Selena: The Series), Ariana Guerra (Helstrom), Kerri Medders (SEAL Team) Tom Amandes (A Million Little Pieces), Natalia del Riego (How To Get Away With Murder) and Miguel Angel Garcia (Deputy) are set for heavily recurring roles in the drama series. Created and written by Matt Lopez and directed by Michael Cuesta, Promised Land is an epic, generation-spanning drama about two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley. In addition to Ortiz and Ochoa,...
Variety

‘The Tudors’ Star Aníta Briem to Debut as TV Show Creator With ‘As Long as We Live’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Icelandic international star Aníta Breim (“The Tudors,” “The Minister,” “Journey to the Center of the Earth”) is making her debut as a creator and writer with the drama series “As Long as We Live” turning on love, lust and longing. Now in development, the six-part series, which is produced by Glassriver for Iceland’s Channel 2, has just been picked up for global distribution by Eccho Rights. Writer-creator Briem and producer Hörður Rúnarsson will be pitching the show in-person at the Göteborg Film Festival’s TV Drama Vision confab, which runs Feb 2-3. Briem will be toplining the show as Beta, a former queen of...
NME

Two ‘Squid Game’ actors in talks to join upcoming Disney+ K-drama

Two breakout stars from Netflix’s hit series Squid Game are reportedly in talks to join the cast of an upcoming Disney+ K-drama series King Of Savvy. Yesterday (January 10), The Korea Times reported that two actors from the cast of Squid Game – Heo Sung-tae (who played Jang Deok-su, Player 101) and Kim Joo-ryoung (who played Han Mi-nyeo, Player 212) – are currently in the midst discussions to join Disney+’s newly announced K-drama series King Of Savvy.
Collider

'Revenge': The 13 Best Episodes of the ABC Drama Series

Revenge, which aired from 2011-2015 on ABC, followed the hostile Hamptonite Emily Thorne (Emily VanCamp) as she sought vengeance against those who had framed her father, David (James Tupper) for a terrorist attack — with some help from her bestie, tech-billionaire Nolan Ross (Gabriel Mann). At the top of her “revengenda” were the heads of the Grayson family, Conrad (Henry Czerny) and Victoria (Madeleine Stowe), two formidable enemies that were not stopped so easily. As Emily embarked on her dark path, secrets arose, threatening her life and the lives of those around her at every turn. But, nothing could drive her from her path to stopping those who had ruined her life and taken her father from her.
Deadline

‘Grey’s Anatomy’: ABC Boss On Future Of Medical Drama Beyond Season 19

ABC yesterday gave an early Season 19 renewal to its flagship drama series Grey’s Anatomy, with star Ellen Pompeo closing a new one-year deal to continue as the show’s title character, Meredith Grey, and rise from co-executive producer to executive producer on the show next season. Krista Vernoff remains an executive producer and showrunner on both Grey’s and spinoff Station 19. In making the renewal announcement, ABC did not designate Season 19 as being a final one for the show or Pompeo, options that had been considered by the actress, Vernoff and Grey’s Anatomy creator/executive producer Shonda Rhimes, according to sources. The...
laconiadailysun.com

‘Promised Land,’ ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ & More Must-See New Shows

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2022 Preview issue. For more inside scoop on what’s coming to TV and streaming in the new year, pick up the issue, on newsstands Thursday, January 13. When it comes to TV, 2022 is filled with options ranging from generation-spanning...
The Hollywood Reporter

Mahershala Ali Drama ‘The Plot’ Lands Series Pickup at Onyx Collective/Hulu

Tara Duncan’s Onyx Collective has won its first major bidding war. The brand, which will see its content live on Hulu, has landed rights to Mahershala Ali drama The Plot, based on the novel by Jean Hanff Korelitz. Sources say Duncan fought hard to land the drama as producers including Endeavor Content shopped the package and sought a straight-to-series order. (Sources note HBO also bid for the series but dropped out rather than offering the formal pickup.) The Plot, which will stream on Hulu, is described as a cat-and-mouse story that revolves around Jake, a struggling author, who commits an act of...
Vincennes Sun Commercial

Apple TV+ Orders Godzilla & Titans Series Based on Legendary’s Monsterverse

Legendary’s Monsterverse franchise is expanding — to a streaming series. Apple TV+ has ordered to series a new original live-action series from the franchise. According to the logline, “following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the series explores one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.”
The Oregonian

‘Billions,’ ‘The Gilded Age,’ ‘Promised Land,’ ‘Resident Alien’: TV This Week

“Billions”: The entertaining series about rich people doing ruthless things finished Season 5 with a surprise, as original star Damian Lewis departed, taking the character of Bobby Axelrod with him. Fortunately, the talented Corey Stoll is on hand, and his moneybags entrepreneur character, Michael Prince, is taking over Axe Capital. (9 p.m. Sunday, Showtime; you can also stream on fubo TV, which offers a free trial)
The Independent

Trigger Point: Vicky McClure reunites with Line of Duty creator for new thriller

Clearly not put off by extreme occupational hazards, Vicky McClure is swapping her Line of Duty job in anti-corruption for one in counterterrorism, in the new ITV thriller Trigger Point.In the high-octane six-part series, McClure and Adrian Lester (Undercover, Riviera) star as expos (ex-military bomb disposal operatives) Lana Washington and Joel Nutkins, who became close friends after serving together in Afghanistan.The show, which airs at 9pm on Sunday nights on ITV from 23 January, shows how officers risk their lives daily on “the long walk” towards danger.When a terrorist campaign threatens London over the summer, Lana and Joel are...
