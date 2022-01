The Book of Boba Fett is very special for filmmaker and professional fanboy Kevin Smith, not only because it's a long-awaited Star Wars series but his longtime director of photography and friend David Klein served as one of the cinematographers on the show. Having cut his teeth in the Star Wars universe in The Mandalorian season two, Klein returned for Boba Fett and he's now reunited with his old pal Kev for a conversation (sadly a brief one) about the new series. Speaking with Smith on his latest FatMan Beyond podcast, the pair waxed poetic on the behind-the-scenes magic of the show but Klein also offered a tease of which episodes fan should get excited about, and the answer won't surprise you.

MOVIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO