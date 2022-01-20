Leadership Training

The Leadership Weekend Retreat is a program designed for first-year and sophomore students at IC. Together, we will discuss our personal thoughts on leadership, connect with like-minded students, and further involvement at the college. Leadership Weekend gives students a chance to enhance their collegiate experiences by building on their strengths and becoming a positive change agent on campus and beyond. Plus, you can earn three Leading Self SLI (Student Leadership Institute) credits in one day! The retreat is free to attend and will take place on Saturday, February 19, 2022 and applications are due on Friday, February 4, 2022. More information and application link here!

13 DAYS AGO