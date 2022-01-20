Water Tower Research (WTR) Publishes Initiation of Coverage Report on Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS: EFLVF TSX: EFL) "Powering Ahead With Lithium-Ion Batteries For Material Handling and Electric Vehicles"

California venture capitalist Nancy Pfund feels disgusted when she thinks about the damage all the wildfires in the West in the past five years have done to the atmosphere and contributed to global warming.One large fire can release enough carbon into the atmosphere to roll back years of work to preserve forests and their natural ability to suck carbon from the air. Unlike most, Pfund and her DBL Partners group are doing something about it.She’s invested in a Seattle company called DroneSeed, which uses drones to drop proprietary seed vessels that are filled with eco-system targeted seeds and other materials...

