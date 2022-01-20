High school senior harnesses healing power of listening

Saugerties Superintendent of Schools Kirk Reinhardt announced on Monday in a letter to parents that the junior and senior high schools would be pivoting to a 100% remote learning platform for the remainder of the school week (January 11-14) due to COVID-19 challenges. “The latest surge has been a challenge to our students and faculty on the junior and senior high school campuses,” said Reinhardt in his letter. “Our goal is to always provide the safest and strongest academic setting to our students. The decision is being made based on staffing limitations and being able to safely maintain programming. We are very confident in our remote learning platform for our students. We will continue to follow the data and make adjustments as needed. Our elementary schools will continue with in-person learning.”

SAUGERTIES, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO