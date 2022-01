According to TMR, the Global Pancreatic Cancer market is accounted for $1,904.20 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $4,728.19 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. Advancement of technology in therapeutic devices and expanding prevalence of cancer growth are the factors driving the market. However, accessibility of costly treatment and poor repayment strategies in the emerging regions of the world are some of the factors which may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

CANCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO