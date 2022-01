Operating rooms, that incur the highest cost within the hospital, are considered as the major revenue generating department for hospitals. An operating room encompasses equipment such as operating tables, operating room lights, surgical booms and operating room integration systems and surgical imaging displays. Owing to the rising concerns about reduction in healthcare spending and achieving accurate surgical outcomes, healthcare providers across the globe are focusing on enhancing operating room efficiency, while minimizing the required resources and related costs. This is facilitated by continued technological advances in operating room equipment that have brought a lot of change in the way surgical procedures are carried out today.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO