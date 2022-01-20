ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2021- 2028

 4 days ago

According to TMR, the Global Pancreatic Cancer market is accounted for $1,904.20 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $4,728.19 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. Advancement of technology in therapeutic devices and expanding prevalence of cancer growth are the factors driving the...

