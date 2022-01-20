Tennis swings through cold front at Polar Vortex

We're charging right ahead to the weekend, and we're set for another round of big changes in our weather then too. We've got nothing but beautiful sun in place right now, and temperatures are responding with many well into the 60s right now. We could top out close to 70° today and I think a few of us will do it on Friday. Friday morning starts off completely sunny too but a few high in the sky clouds will spread into the region by the afternoon. But even with a few clouds, temperatures will still be mild.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO