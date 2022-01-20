ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

AMD’s strong rally could cool amid potential ‘fatigue’ in PC market, analyst says in downgrade

By Emily Bary
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HnEfi_0drE0e2C00
AMD shares have rocketed 150% in the past two years but one analyst says the rally could cool. By Getty Images
THE RATINGS GAME https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35nAxG_0drE0e2C00

Following a strong rally in recent years, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares could to face a tougher stretch ahead amid signs of fundamental “fatigue.”

Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar downgraded AMD’s stock (AMD) to neutral form overweight Thursday, writing that a potential slowdown for the PC market could weigh on momentum in the year ahead. Shares of AMD are off 0.9% Thursday.

While Kumar doesn’t anticipate “a breakdown in fundamentals in the near-term” or earnings misses during the next two quarters, he does predict that some industry dynamics could become less favorable.

Researcher Gartner indicated a 5% year-over-year decline in worldwide PC shipments during the fourth quarter, and though 2021 was overall a strong year for the category, Kumar thinks growth will be down in 2022 as the consumer PC market could show “signs of fatigue.”

“[U]ltimately we do see a combination of growth and a slowing PC environment burdening the stock,” he said in his note to clients. “In our eyes, this represents a high-multiple setup coupled with a slowdown in growth.”

AMD’s stock has lost about 12% so far this year, after soaring 57% in 2021 and rocketing 100% in 2020. The stock has increased 13-fold over the past four calendar years.

See also: AMD shows off $200 graphics card and new chips in CES presentation

Kumar also has concerns about what AMD’s pending deal for Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) could mean for the company’s financials and perception. He projects that AMD could grow organic revenue by about 24% in 2022 after seeing an estimated 65% bump in 2021, but when factoring in the slower growth estimates that analysts have for Xilinx, Kumar forecasts a full-year growth rate for the combined AMD-Xilinx of 21% to 22%.

Kumar sees some financial positives to the deal, including that it could boost AMD’s overall operating margins. But he also thinks the combination could “only be a few cents accretive in the first full year, which is below initial expectations at the time of the deal announcement.”

Accordingly, the merger could “lead to more fatigue in the near term than benefit given the lower growth profile and limited initial cost cuts,” he wrote.

AMD had expected the Xilinx deal to close by the end of 2021, but it has yet to receive all of the required regulatory approvals and now anticipates that the transaction will close during the first quarter of 2022.

Subscribe: Want intel on all the news moving markets? Sign up for our daily Need to Know newsletter.

Kumar also cut his rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) (XE:VNX) to neutral from overweight Thursday due to his fears about the automotive sector.

“We believe the pace of orders and strong pricing may come into question as supply normalizes in the second half of calendar 2022,” he wrote.

About half of NXP’s revenue is linked to the auto market, he continued, making the stock “most at risk” from this trend among the names he covers.

Shares of NXP are off 0.5% in Thursday trading. They’ve increased about 6.3% over the past three months and AMD shares have risen 9.4%, as the S&P 500 (SPX) has gained 1.3%.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Dow erases 1,100-point plunge to end higher as stocks see historic intraday reversal

Stocks rose Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average erasing a loss of around 1,115 points to end in positive territory as major indexes scored sharp intraday reversals. The Dow ended with a gain of around 99 points, or 0.3%, near 34,365 after dropping 3.3% at its session low. The S&P 500 finished 0.3% higher near 4,410, after declining 4% at its session low. The Nasdaq Composite ended up 0.6% near 13,855 after erasing a drop of 4.9%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slipped 0.49% to $303.73 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.28% to 4,410.13 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 34,364.50. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $20.68 below its 52-week high ($324.41), which the company reached on January 14th.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Downgrade#Xilinx Inc#Xlnx
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) rallied 1.33% to $2,890.88 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.28% to 4,410.13 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 34,364.50. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Amazon.com Inc. closed $882.20 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow's nearly 50-point jump highlighted by gains for Home Depot, Travelers stocks

Led by strong returns for shares of Home Depot and Travelers, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Monday afternoon. The Dow (DJIA) is trading 44 points, or 0.1%, higher, as shares of Home Depot (HD) and Travelers (TRV) are contributing to the index's intraday rally. Home Depot's shares are up $13.88 (4.0%) while those of Travelers have risen $6.22 (3.8%), combining for a roughly 132-point bump for the Dow. Nike (NKE) Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and Cisco (CSCO) are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft stock dives to lead the Dow's decliners, as it closes in on bear-market territory

Shares of Microsoft Corp. dove 5.8% in midday trading Monday, to put them on track for a six-month low, and enough to pace the 29-of-30 Dow Jones Industrial Average components that are losing ground. The stock's $17.27 price decline, which is the stock's second-biggest-ever price decline behind the $23.41 record selloff on March 16, 2020, was slashing about 114 points off the Dow's price, while the Dow dropped 1,002 points, or 2.9%. Microsoft's stock is now trading 18.8% below its Nov. 19 record close of $343.11. Many on Wall Street define a bear market as a decline of 20% or more from a bull-market high. By that definition, a close below $274.49 would put the stock in a bear market. Microsoft's selloff comes just before the software giant is scheduled to report fiscal second-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Microsoft hasn't missed quarterly earnings expectations in years.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
AMD
MarketWatch

Buckle up: U.S. stock futures sink after wild day on Wall Street

After a wild day of trading that saw a 1,000-point swing by the Dow, U.S. stock futures fell sharply Monday night. were down more than 300 points just before midnight Eastern, while S&P 500 futures. ES00,. -1.28%. and Nasdaq-100 futures. NQ00,. -1.75%. sank as well. In regular trading Monday, the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) inched 0.35% higher to $2,616.08 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.28% to 4,410.13 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 34,364.50. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $403.25 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company achieved on November 19th.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Cool Tech Innovation Could Have Huge Market Potential

We live in an age of astounding innovation, and this creates an abundance of exciting opportunities for both investors and consumers. In this segment of Backstage Pass recorded on Jan. 7, Fool contributors Rachel Warren and Toby Bordelon discuss one particularly exciting technology showcased in the 2022 CES. Toby Bordelon:...
TECHNOLOGY
Seeking Alpha

AMD: Don't Fear PC Cycle Weakness

AMD is poised to buck any down cycle in the PC segment. The biggest risk to tech stocks in 2022 are business normalizations from COVID-19 pull forwards. The chip sector faces a normalization of PC sales this year, but Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) won't be impacted to any great extent due to supply constraints holding back prior year sales. My investment thesis remains very Bullish on the stock after this sell-off to $120.
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

These stocks in the S&P 500 had price swings of 10% or more Monday

On a wild Monday, the broad U.S. stock market turned green in the last few minutes of trading, recovering from big declines early in the day. As the day wore on, investors seemed to buy into the idea that the declines during what analysts at Jefferies called a “42-day slump,” especially for technology stocks, were overdone, despite investor fears of rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve makes moves to fight inflation.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

84K+
Followers
18K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy