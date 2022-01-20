Dow jumps nearly 300 points on gains for Travelers, Goldman Sachs shares

By Marketwatch

DOW UPDATE

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Thursday afternoon with shares of Travelers and Goldman Sachs delivering strong returns for the index. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 291 points higher (0.8%), as shares of Travelers (TRV) and Goldman Sachs (GS) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally. Travelers's shares have risen $7.21, or 4.5%, while those of Goldman Sachs are up $8.33, or 2.4%, combining for a roughly 102-point bump for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Microsoft (MSFT) Chevron (CVX) and UnitedHealth (UNH) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.

