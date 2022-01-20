Travelers, Goldman Sachs share gains contribute to Dow's 200-point jump

By Marketwatch

DOW UPDATE

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Thursday afternoon with shares of Travelers and Goldman Sachs delivering the strongest returns for the index. Shares of Travelers (TRV) and Goldman Sachs (GS) have contributed about a quarter of the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 200 points (0.6%) higher. Travelers's shares are up $7.43, or 4.6%, while those of Goldman Sachs have climbed $5.99, or 1.7%, combining for an approximately 88-point bump for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are UnitedHealth (UNH) Procter & Gamble (PG) and American Express (AXP) A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.