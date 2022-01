(St. Paul, MN) — Governor Tim Walz is proposing a two-point-seven billion dollar construction funding plan. He announced the proposal yesterday at the University of Minnesota, saying it will help ease the backlog of maintenance needs across the state. Walz also says the funds will help prepare the state for the future. He says the funding will help create new skilled trade jobs and will tackle issues such as aging infrastructure.

