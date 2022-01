Hi, I am a female in my mid-'50s with some chronic underlying conditions, Fibromyalgia, CFS/ME, PoTs and histamine and salicylate intolerances, this restricts what I can eat. I had been doing quite well on healthy KETO and IF for the last 6 weeks or so, my bloating went down and I lost 10lbs. Then last week I blew it, I was craving sugar and salt, and to smoke. Smoking has been the bane of my life, although I did stop a few years ago I keep relapsing, sometimes just for an evening, sometimes it goes on for a week which destroys my motivation, schedule, everything.

