Theater & Dance

Online Contemporary Dance Class with Stephanie Peña

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnline Open Level Contemporary Dance Class with Stephanie Peña. This Contemporary Dance class starts with a body scan meditation where you...

Department of Theatre, Drama, and Contemporary Dance features ‘Macbeth’

The IU Department of Theatre, Drama, and Contemporary Dance is putting on a production of “Macbeth” in the Gayle Karch Cook Center for Public Arts and Humanities in Maxwell Hall. The performance will be at 7:30 p.m.Thursday through Saturday, with a matinee at 2:00 p.m. Saturday. This production has a runtime of about 90 minutes.
THEATER & DANCE
CONTEMPORARY DANCE FESTIVAL: JAPAN + EAST ASIA

333 East 47th St. at First Ave. Friday, January 14, and Saturday, January 15, $30, 7:30. Following last year’s cancellation because of the pandemic, Japan Society’s “Contemporary Dance Festival: Japan + East Asia” (previously known as “Contemporary Dance Showcase”) returns for its nineteenth installment, albeit slightly changed because of the omicron surge. Two of the presenting companies will perform in person, while a third will be seen in a prerecorded video because of travel restrictions. The biennial event takes place January 14 and 15, beginning in the lobby at 6:45 with FreeSteps — NiNi, a thirty-minute site-specific solo choreographed by Wei-Chia Su, founder of the Taiwanese troupe HORSE, and performed by Yu-Ting Fang that is open to the first one hundred people, including those without tickets for the rest of the show.
THEATER & DANCE
Country Line Dancing Classes At SFCC

If you are looking to get a little bit of exercise and spend some time with people, and enjoy country music, (which I assume is all of you reading this and who like our station) I think I have an activity for you, courtesy for State Fair Community College. The...
SEDALIA, MO
FREE Online Art Class!

Grab a spot in Young Art's upcoming free art class happening on MLK Day!. Students will explore the connection between art and storytelling, focusing on how art can serve as an empowering self-expression and will have the opportunity to contribute to the development of the character and how the story unfolds. We will begin with basic shape recognition giving this puppy a character as he goes along on his adventures to help save the planet.
VISUAL ART
Three dance-fitness classes at DAN'S for just £24

Enjoy your choice of endlessly fun dance-fitness classes that will boost your mood. DAN'S claims to host London’s happiest workout, so go ahead and put it to the test. These calorie-burning dance-based workouts are so fun, you’ll forget you’re even exercising. Join the DAN'S movement at the Oxford Circus studio with three classes available for just £24. Choose between the three categories: POWER UP, a maximum-intensity fitness class, SWEAT, which targets glutes and legs, or full-body, and GROOVE, designed to help you unleash your inner dancer. Whatever you opt for, you’re sure to stay motivated by the pulsating Latin beats of reggaeton, afrobeats or Latin house while high-energy teachers keep you feeling pumped. Sounds like a pretty neat way to work out, right?
WORKOUTS
Let Your Yoga Dance Class with Krista at the Elgin Recreation Center

No previous experience with yoga or dance is necessary and ALL ARE WELCOME as we kick off the joy-filled practice with a family friendly, beat-the-blues, mini-camp at the Rec Center - all set to fun and festive music! Let Your Yoga Dance is a funky, fun, dance-like-no-one-is-watching experience for all ability levels, moving through the chakras from the root (foot) and to crown. It is truly a head-to-toe immersion in movement and goodness. Come dance with us where JOY and FUN meet the DEEP and SACRED! Krista Lee is a long time Elginite and 33 year employee of Elgin ISD. The mission of Let Your Yoga Dance: Grace in Motion® - to spread joy and consciousness throughout the world by transmitting body health, brain health, heart health, and soul health to all populations - is exactly what the world needs now.
ELGIN, TX
Voices: My anti-romance book snobbery was rooted in internalised misogyny

After the birth of my children, my brain felt frazzled. I no longer had the attention span to focus on reading the words and thoughts of my all-time favourite authors, like Maya Angelou and Toni Morrison.My book purchases were largely led by my snobbery. As I kept buying more of them and adding to my ever-increasing (and unrealistically large) pile of books that I would likely never read, I never stopped to think about why I was doing it.I wasn’t buying books to enjoy them. They didn’t bring me happiness. Instead, the unread books on my nightstand served as a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Marin Dance Theatre Classes for Young Dancers Now in Corte Madera

Marin Mommies presents a sponsored article from Marin Dance Theatre, with a new second location now open in Corte Madera. Marin Dance Theatre aims to support the development of the full child while facilitating a love for dance and classes are taught by MDT faculty specializing in early childhood education. MDT provides a nurturing and encouraging environment for your child’s first dance experience. Here are the classes in MDT's Young Dancer Division, for ages 18 months to 8 years, offered at their San Rafael and Corte Madera locations.
CORTE MADERA, CA
In Studio A with Diego Peña

Bassoonist Diego Peña was surprised to learn he had won the Interlochen Arts Academy annual concerto competition. The senior from Dallas, Texas competed in multiple rounds of the competition and was one of three students chosen to appear as a soloist with the Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra in February.
DALLAS, TX
Home truths: how buying art online can bring your house to life

Art performs many functions in the home. Interior designers rely on it to bring life into the rooms they’ve conjured from their early moodboards, sourcing trips and bespoke commissions. For example, Francis Sultana and the Mlinaric, Henry and Zervudachi studio use artwork to lend colour and texture; Beata Heuman and Luke Edward Hall use it to add nostalgia and character, while Albion Nord and Rose Uniacke channel nuance and narrative through the canvasses, boards and sculptures in their refined projects.So too do the artists appreciate the way their works inform such spaces, holding the furniture and the viewers in tacit...
INTERIOR DESIGN
‘Meet Me in the Bathroom’ Review: Time Capsule Doc Explores the Early Years of the Strokes, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and LCD Soundsystem

There’s a montage early on in Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace’s documentary “Meet Me in the Bathroom” that is bound to give any geriatric millennial pause. The year is 1999. It’s New Year’s Eve in New York City. President Bill Clinton is speaking on television, full of optimism for the new century, while doomsday preppers stock up on ammo in anticipation of the Y2K bug plunging the world into a technological dark age. With the Twin Towers looming peacefully in the background and nary a cell phone in sight, five Manhattanites barely out of their teens are poised to emerge...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RAMPD Is on a Mission to Make the Music Industry’s Events and Award Shows Accessible

When Lachi, EDM artist and founder of the newly launched advocacy group RAMPD introduces herself, she’s quick, warm and precise. “Lachi. She/her Black girl. Cornrows,” she says. “I go by that to the point where that’s just my name.” To the unfamiliar, this might seem like oversharing. But the Recording Artists and Music Professionals With Disabilities president is using self-description, an accessible form of identification that can aid those with social anxiety and make conversation accessible to blind and low or limited vision individuals — a community to which Lachi belongs. It was one among many tools deployed at the inaugural Wavy Awards,...
MUSIC

