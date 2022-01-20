Online Contemporary Dance Class with Stephanie Peña

No previous experience with yoga or dance is necessary and ALL ARE WELCOME as we kick off the joy-filled practice with a family friendly, beat-the-blues, mini-camp at the Rec Center - all set to fun and festive music! Let Your Yoga Dance is a funky, fun, dance-like-no-one-is-watching experience for all ability levels, moving through the chakras from the root (foot) and to crown. It is truly a head-to-toe immersion in movement and goodness. Come dance with us where JOY and FUN meet the DEEP and SACRED! Krista Lee is a long time Elginite and 33 year employee of Elgin ISD. The mission of Let Your Yoga Dance: Grace in Motion® - to spread joy and consciousness throughout the world by transmitting body health, brain health, heart health, and soul health to all populations - is exactly what the world needs now.

ELGIN, TX