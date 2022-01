– Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Man Group are among the firms asking London staff to get back to their desks after the UK dropped its work-from-home guidance, reported Bloomberg (paywall). Goldman employees are being asked to return in line with the government’s announcement on Wednesday, the news agency said, citing a person familiar with the matter. A spokesperson for Man Group said it expects staff to increase their time in the office, while Bloomberg said Citigroup has emailed its London staff telling them to come in at least three days a week.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO