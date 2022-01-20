This past month, I’ve played I Spy with sleek and sexy racing jackets. Last week, Julia Fox stepped out with Kanye West wearing the cement gray Claw jacket from the fall 2021 Charlotte Knowles collection. The piece was incredibly hot with its whittled, corset-style waist. In mid January, the singer Mitski premiered her new video, “Love Me More,” in which she sits on a motorcycle wearing none other than a leather racing jacket. On Instagram, designer Sami Miro posted an oversized racer jacket paired with a red slip dress. Devon Lee Carlson followed suit, wearing a cropped blue racing jacket from the spring 2001 Dolce & Gabbana show with a slip skirt. Fashion archivist Jorden Steward once told me that the standout piece of outerwear, “had a chokehold on the industry!” during the ’00s. She’s not wrong. Currently, Dolce’s XL version—which Usher wore to the 1st Annual BET Awards in 2001—is on eBay, going for a whopping $4,000.
