Vuarnet goes on a sacred journey to the mountains in the video that creative director Boramy Viguier filmed for his sophomore collection for the iconic French ski label; his first debuted last September. Viguier has long had a thing for arcane mythology, mysticism and the medieval past with his own label; when he does hoods, he’s more likely to be thinking about those worn by 16th century monks, not 21st century skaters. (Also, just a quick FYI: his own label is on pause for the fall 2022 season, maybe more; Viguier is going to see how things go.) What’s fascinating about his vision for Vuarnet is seeing how he brings that monastic, somewhat mysterious vibe to clothing which has to put functionality first. In short: It works—and how.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 20 HOURS AGO