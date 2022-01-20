ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

Attorney General: Transcripts, exhibits and videos from Cuomo investigation released

By Harrison Gereau
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LyPwu_0drDxAkl00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) released the final set of videos, transcripts, and corresponding exhibits pertaining to their independent investigation into sexual allegations against Former Governor Andrew Cuomo Thursday. On August 3, 2021, the independent investigators appointed by New York Attorney General Letitia James- led by Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark- released their report concerning multiple allegations of sexual assault by Cuomo.

Multiple district attorneys asked the OAG to refrain from publishing full transcripts and other evidence so that their offices could first investigate and determine whether to file criminal charges against the former governor. However, following the filing of a criminal complaint against Cuomo on October 28, 2021 in Albany County, the Albany County District Attorney’s Office informed the OAG that it would begin releasing evidence to Cuomo to comply with New York state’s discovery laws. These laws state that once criminal action is pursued, transcripts and evidence must be released in the case.

The rise and fall of Governor Cuomo

As these materials have been released by the Albany County District Attorney’s office — and in an effort to provide full transparency to the people of New York — the OAG informed local district attorneys that it would immediately begin releasing, on a rolling basis, all transcripts, corresponding exhibits, and videos compiled during the investigation, pending redactions to protect the privacy of individuals, as appropriate. This rolling release of evidence began on November 9, 2021.

The investigation was conducted after, on March 1, 2021, the Executive Chamber made a referral, pursuant to New York Executive Law Section 63(8), for Attorney General James to select independent lawyers to investigate “allegations of and circumstances surrounding sexual harassment claims made against the governor.” Kim and Clark were chosen to lead the investigation on March 8, 2021.

Why were the criminal charges dropped against Cuomo?

The transcripts, exhibits, and video testimonies being provided today include former Executive Chamber staff, outside advisors, and other witnesses.

Albany County DA will not prosecute criminal complaint against Cuomo
Court date for Cuomo after DA asks judge to dismiss charge

Transcripts and exhibits previously released can be found on the OAG website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Albany County, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany County, NY
Crime & Safety
WNCT

Looking to retire? Here’s the best places in each state, including ours

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) – Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
WNCT

Coroner: Johnstown man found frozen to death

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Another person has died due to the extreme winter weather in Cambria County this week, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees. Daryl Lewis, 63, of Johnstown was found dead due to hypothermia on his steps outside his apartment, located at the 100 block of Adams Street, by another occupant of […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#District Attorneys#State Attorney General#Oag#The Executive Chamber#New York Executive
WNCT

Have you heard of these places? They are the richest town in every state

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) – Your hometown carries a lot of weight—and for the richest towns in America, these names come with a certain amount of status. Wealthy American towns come with a host of amenities, access, and offerings: from suburban communities renowned for their school districts or club soccer teams to bustling neighborhoods filled with […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Truck with 100 monkeys crashes, search underway for missing primates

DANVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A truck carrying about 100 monkeys was involved in a crash Friday in Pennsylvania, state police said as authorities searched for at least three of the monkeys that appeared to have escaped the vehicle. The truck carrying the animals crashed with a dump truck in the afternoon in Montour County, Pennsylvania […]
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
WNCT

Alabama will be ready to execute death row inmates by nitrogen suffocation ‘within months’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The State of Alabama believes it will finalize its protocol for executing death row inmates by nitrogen suffocation “within months.” In a federal court hearing held Friday afternoon, Richard Anderson, a lawyer representing the state attorney general’s office, said that while the state could not provide a “date certain,” officials believe […]
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

Fort Bragg soldiers face court martial related to death

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — Three North Carolina-based soldiers who were camping with another soldier whose partial remains were found along the coast in 2020 are facing court martial on drug use and other charges, officials said. Spc. Alex R. Becerra, Pvt. Annamarie L. Cochell and Pfc. Samad A. Landrum, along with four others, were […]
FORT BRAGG, NC
WNCT

NC and 28 other states that will be most affected if Roe v. Wade is repealed

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) – One historic decision has been endlessly passed around states over the last year. Roe v. Wade expressly protects a pregnant person’s right to choose to have an abortion. It’s under review by a now supermajority conservative Supreme Court, but reports suggest it could be struck down at any moment, as more and […]
U.S. POLITICS
WNCT

As COVID hospitalizations surge, NC asks FEMA for support

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — As North Carolina hospitals treat a record number of coronavirus patients, state health officials announced Friday that they’re seeking federal support in the Charlotte area. With Atrium Health, the state’s largest health provider, Health and Human Services and Emergency Management officials are asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency and assistant secretary […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Ton of pot found in shipment of food at Michigan border crossing

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Smugglers attempted to sneak over a ton of marijuana into the U.S. in a shipment of food items at the northern border. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer found the pot in a trailer on Thursday at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, Michigan. During a secondary inspection […]
PORT HURON, MI
WNCT

WNCT

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy