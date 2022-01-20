ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Third cornerback transfer set to join Wisconsin football

By COLTEN BARTHOLOMEW cbartholomew@madison.com
 2 days ago
Kentucky defensive back Cedrick Dort Jr. celebrates after a play against Missouri in 2019. Dort Jr. is set to transfer to Wisconsin.  Associated Press

The University of Wisconsin football team continued beefing up its cornerback group through the transfer portal on Thursday, adding Cedrick Dort Jr. to the position.

Dort Jr. was a five-year player at Kentucky before entering the transfer portal earlier this month. He is the third experienced cornerback the Badgers have taken on as transfers following Justin Clark (Toledo) and Jay Shaw (UCLA). Clark will be playing his seventh college season at UW, while Clark and Dort Jr. will be in their sixth seasons.

The State Journal confirmed Dort Jr.'s transfer after 247Sports first reported it. He has not publicly stated his transfer to UW.

Listed at 5-foot-11 and 182 pounds, Dort Jr. has been solid outside cornerback for the Wildcats. He’s played 44 games and started 25, allowing 30 catches on 57 targets throughout his career, according to PFF. The Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, product has played more than 1,000 career snaps.

The Badgers lost their top two cornerbacks to graduation, with Caesar Williams exhausting his eligibility and Faion Hicks forgoing the sixth year he had available to try his hand at the NFL. Redshirt sophomore Dean Engram and redshirt junior Alexander Smith are the most experienced cornerbacks UW has returning next season, but young prospects like Ricardo Hallman (true freshman) and Semar Melvin (redshirt freshman) have shown promise.

Two 2022 cornerbacks were added as high school recruits in the early signing period, with A’Khoury Lyde and Avyonne Jones joining the program.

UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard has spoken often about riding the hot hand at cornerback and promoting competition at the position. A group that once lacked game experience entering next season now has five players who’ve played significant reps at the college level.

Dort Jr. is the fifth transfer addition of the offseason for the Badgers, joining the other cornerbacks, kicker Vito Calvaruso (Arkansas) and wide receiver Keontez Lewis (UCLA).

UW’s defense finished first in FBS in allowing 239.1 yards per game — 29.8 less than national champion Georgia, which finished second — and first in rushing defense (64.8 yards per game allowed). UW was fourth in the FBS with 174.3 passing yards per game allowed.

