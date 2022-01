Will Bruin approached his 12th MLS preseason with a different plan, instead of setting scoring and assist markers, the veteran’s goal this year is to simply be available. “I’m at a point where I need to prove to everybody that look, I can stay healthy and durable like I used to be,” the Sounders forward said Thursday. “Maybe last year was just life, a little bump in the road. I’m looking forward to turning that around and being healthy and dependable and scoring goals.”

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO