1 dead in I-270 crash

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
 3 days ago
(Photo illustration by kali9, iStock)

One person was killed in a four-vehicle crash that closed part of Interstate 270 early Thursday, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Authorities responded to the crash around 4:15 a.m. near the westbound I-270 and I-25 interchange, said Trooper Josh Lewis, a spokesman for the state patrol.

Lewis said one person was extricated from their vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured in the crash.

Investigators were trying to determine whether the weather played a role in the crash.

I-270 just before I-25 and I-76 was closed for several hours Thursday because of the crash.

