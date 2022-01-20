Bucs UK Podcast: Eagles Grounded

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
A former National Football League player who spent time with the Dallas Cowboys was reportedly found dead in prison earlier this month. Junior Siavii, 43, was reportedly found dead at the federal prison in Leavenworth. The former Dallas Cowboys player was reportedly found unresponsive inside of his cell. He was...
Just two days before competing in an NFL divisional round playoff game, Leonard Fournette learned his cousin had died. As tough as it was to swallow, the Tampa Bay running back knew he still wanted to play. He suited up and delivered an impressive two-touchdown performance in spite of his...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is unsure on whether Tom Brady has played in his last game with the team, but he much aspires to see him return for the 2022 campaign. During his post-game press conference following the Buccaneers’ playoff loss to the Rams, Evans was asked...
Antonio Brown celebrated the demise of Bruce Arians and the Buccaneers in style on Sunday -- partying hard at a Miami nightclub just hours after his former team was booted from the playoffs. TMZ Sports has learned ... the ex-Bucs wideout watched his old squad lose to the Rams in...
On Tuesday night, a report emerged suggesting the Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly close to naming their new head coach. According to a report from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is the heavy favorite. Wilson cited several sources that predicted Leftwich will be the new head coach of the Jaguars.
FRISCO - Dan Quinn is very much on the New York Giants radar as they search for their next head coach. And as the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator quietly prepares to build his staff - in Denver or Chicago or New York or wherever - it would make sense that Dallas assistant Joe Whitt Jr. might follow him.
FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots have a lot of decisions to make with their roster this offseason, and it won’t help that New England may be losing a bright mind from its front office. Scouting consultant Eliot Wolf is reportedly a finalist to become general manager of the Chicago Bears.
That comes according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, who reports that Wolf will get a second interview with the Bears along with Ryan Poles of the Kansas City Chiefs and Monti Ossenfort of the Tennessee Titans. Ossenfort spent much of his NFL career in the New England front office, starting as...
The Kansas City Chiefs are releasing wide receiver Josh Gordon. Gordon was signed by the Chiefs this season, getting another shot in the NFL. But now, Gordon, who has not been active for recent games, is off of the active roster. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Chiefs intend...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady dropped another video Sunday ahead of the Bucs playoff game against the Rams. This one is a little more like a behind the scenes type. For more on this and everything Buccaneers check back here hourly at BucsReport.com.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Los Angeles Rams Sunday to bring their Super Bowl defense to an end. Unfortunately that isn’t the only bad news for the Bucs faithful. Per Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Buccaneers All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs will need surgery on the ankle he injured against Philadelphia in the wild-card playoff round.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been down by double digits all day against the Rams. That is until late in the fourth quarter when quarterback Tom Brady hit wide receiver Mike Evans for six. The Buccaneers now trail by seven with three minutes left. For more on this and everything...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have struggled all day moving the ball against the Rams defense. Finally late in the third quarter the Buccaneers found the end zone to pull within 14 of the Rams. Leonard Fournette now has seven consecutive playoff games with a touchdown. For more on this and...
Comments / 0