In February of 2021, Bobby Shmurda was released from prison. He spent six long years away from home, serving a sentence that started back in 2014. The hip-hop community continuned to scream "Free Bobby" while he was away, missing his energetic anthems that were released amidst his rise to stardom. Since his return home, he's been basking in the love with every chance that he gets. Every time you hear his name, it's probably accompanied with a story or video of him dancing on a balcony, in a pool, or on furniture. But he recently explained that things got even wilder than that on his first day home.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO