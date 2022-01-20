Real Bucs Talk: Tom Brady vs. Eagles Film Study

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — What is a once-in-a-lifetime comeback if it happens twice? What is the level of heartbreak reached when that comeback is completed, only for it to all be rendered meaningless in a flash of a few seconds? And what in the wide freaking world of sports is there to say about the football game that took place in Tampa on Sunday afternoon? It was a game which the Bucs lost to the Rams countless times. While falling behind 10-0, then 20-3, they were toast. In failing to protect Tom Brady, in blowing coverages against Cooper Kupp and getting...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO