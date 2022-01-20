ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bologna Has Inspired a New Beauty Mask

By Laura Pence
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOscar Mayer is making a skin care mask that resembles a...

Oscar Mayer rolls out “bologna” face mask

CHICAGO – Oscar Mayer has a new venture on its plate. In fact, you might say they’re moving from the deli counter to the beauty counter. The brand launched the first-ever bologna-inspired face mask this week. Now, the keywords here are “bologna-inspired,” folks. The masks don’t actually contain...
Oscar Meyer launches first-ever bologna-inspired hydrating face mask

WASHINGTON - Oscar Meyer is well-known for its meat products, but the company is tapping into the beauty and skincare space with the release of a new limited-edition bologna-inspired face mask. The face mask was a playful way to bring smiles to the faces of Oscar Meyer fans who playfully...
Sorry, But I Tried the Bologna Face Mask

The first step in reviewing a bologna face mask is accepting that it’s going to be bad for everyone. Earlier this week, Oscar Mayer released a limited-edition sheet mask made to look like a slice of bologna. This prompted many questions like “What?” and “Why?” and “Does it smell like bologna?” and also “What?” It sold out in less than 24 hours. Fortunately, Oscar Mayer kindly sent me one to test out. (Meat influencer status!) While I cannot promise you any answers, I can give you a bit of insight into what wearing something that looks like meat does to your psyche.
Oscar Mayer introduces a bologna-inspired skincare product

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Lunch meat is the new skin care. Oscar Mayer has rolled out a new beauty mask that’s inspired by its popular bologna meat product. Really. The...
