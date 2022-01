In this sixth part on the owls of Idaho, I’m getting down to species that I have seen much less often than those addressed in the first five parts. Next up for me is the northern saw-whet owl. I have mentioned a few times how rarely we see many species of owls despite their degree of abundance across the landscape. The Birds of Idaho Field Checklist classifies this owl as “common, but sometimes difficult to find.” Sometimes? Partners in Flight estimates that there are 2 million of these owls in the U.S. and Canada. I’ve seen maybe a dozen of them over 72 years. Maybe I’m just not very good at owl finding.

