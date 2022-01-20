ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Comments / 0

Related
picturecorrect.com

Interesting Photo of the Day: Frozen Lake Meteor Shower

Every year, during the first two weeks of December, the Earth passes through the orbit of the asteroid 3200 Phaethon. The debris of the asteroid crashes into Earth’s atmosphere, giving rise to the Geminids meteor shower. Many consider the Geminids to be the most consistent meteor shower—and it surely doesn’t disappoint. At its peak, more than 120 meteors enter the atmosphere per hour and light up the night sky. Photographer Connor Joslin shot the following image of the 2021 Geminids meteor shower from Rocky Mountain National Park and it gives an idea of how mesmerizing the experience can be.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Conversation U.S.

How many bones do penguins have?

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. How many bones do penguins have? – Sawyer, age 7, Media, Pennsylvania As a zoo and wildlife veterinarian, I sometimes take care of penguins – both in the wild and in aquariums and zoos. I’m always fascinated when I have to take X-rays of an injured bird that might have a broken bone, is sick or having difficulty moving. While penguins might look like simple, torpedo-shaped ice-waddlers, their bodies are actually quite complex. Even though they look...
ANIMALS
picturecorrect.com

Interesting Photo of the Day: Finnish Lapland Trees in Winter

If you’re willing to make the trip and can bear the frigid, glacial temperatures, the Arctic Circle and its surrounding area might very well have some of the most beautiful, pleasantly chilling photo ops imaginable. Here, you can see how sub-freezing temperatures and driving wind and snow can turn a field of trees into a surreal, unearthly winter landscape:
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Conversation U.S.

Tonga eruption was so intense, it caused the atmosphere to ring like a bell

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai eruption reached an explosive crescendo on Jan. 15, 2022. Its rapid release of energy powered an ocean tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. West Coast, but it also generated pressure waves in the atmosphere that quickly spread around the world. The atmospheric wave pattern close to the eruption was quite complicated, but thousands of miles away it appeared as an isolated wave front traveling horizontally at over 650 miles an hour as it spread outward. NASA’s James Garvin, chief scientist at the Goddard Space Flight Center, told NPR the space agency estimated the blast...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antarctica#Fish#Gentoo Penguin#Krill
BGR.com

A decades-long mystery surrounding black holes was finally solved

Scientists have been trying to explain the different mysteries of black holes for decades. One such mystery that astronomers have been scratching their heads over is how we get glimpses of the universe around the edges of black holes. Other mysteries include black holes giving birth to new stars. According to Albert Sneppen, a Danish student, there are an infinite number of trajectories that light can reach an observer when looking at a black hole. Through these trajectories, you can get glimpses of the galaxies behind the black hole. One of the biggest mysteries of black holes, though, has been how...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Pets
picturecorrect.com

Interesting Photo of the Day: Rocket Launch Lagoon

Being able to send living beings and even robots to space is one of the greatest achievements of humankind. SpaceX’s reusable rockets have further pushed the limits of our technological achievements to another level. While the technologies and advancements are brilliant in themselves, the launch events are equally beautiful. Have a look at the following image captured by photographer Jordan Siroke:
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
The Independent

Liquid water spotted on Mars may just be an illusion, study suggests

Liquid water previously spotted beneath Mar’s ice-covered south pole may just be an illusion, a new study suggests.In 2018 scientists thought they were looking at water when they saw bright reflections under the polar cap.However, according to new research, the reflections match those of volcanic plains found all across the red planet.The current temperature and pressure makes stable liquid water unlikely at the planet’s surface, researchers have said.For water to be sustained this close to the surface, you need both a very salty environment and a strong, locally generated heat source, but that doesn’t match what we know of this...
ASTRONOMY
chicagostarmedia.com

Photos: Closeup day-after photos of Amazon warehouse tornado destruction

Photos taken Dec. 11, 2021 for a National Weather Service storm damage assessment show how the concrete walls of an Amazon warehouse fell down after part of the roof came off during an EF-3 tornado the night before. Six people died at the facility that was built using tilt up construction methods, on Gateway Commerce Center near Edwardsville, Illinois.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Hello Magazine

Your weekly horoscope revealed for 24 to 30 January

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below... Big plans are underway that will drive your ambitions forward. Having those all-important discussions turns things around and removes obstacles. Patience may not be your strong point, but you've learned to hold your fire and watch it burn brighter for when the time is right.
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: Day 2 of the Disney World Figment Popcorn Bucket Saga Continues…

When Disney World first announced that a Figment Popcorn Bucket was coming to the EPCOT Festival of the Arts, we knew it would be popular. However, we don’t think we knew the half of it!. Because that popcorn bucket debuted yesterday with the festival, and guests were standing in...
LIFESTYLE
CBS Chicago

The Best Way To Melt All That Ice

CHICAGO (CBS) — Following two back-to-back storms, the entire Chicago area has been left under several inches of snow and ice. As CBS 2 meteorologist Tammie Souza explains, arctic air will settle across the region tonight plunging us to near zero with the coldest temperatures since last February. Black ice becomes the problem on sidewalks, stairs, driveway and porches and with temperatures not expected to go above freezing for the next seven days that ice becomes dangerous if not treated. Applying a thin layer of “Ice Melt” pellets or flakes is the best way to minimize the ice threat. What type of Ice...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘Tug of war’ between Earth, Moon and Sun could be driving tectonic plate movements

The tectonic plates making up the rigid crust of the Earth are always moving, impacting life on our planet in various ways.These huge plates may move slowly, but they create many of the Earth’s unique topographical features such as mountains, chasms, individual islands, archipelagoes and ocean trenches – all on a continental scale.Earthquakes, volcanoes and tsunamis, however, are all also the result of the constant flux of the lithosphere – the rocky crust and the solid upper part of the mantle.An average tectonic plate may move around 40mm a year – roughly the same speed as a fingernail grows –...
ASTRONOMY
tucson.com

Photos: Madagascar Minerals Gem Show Opening Day

One of the first shows to open to the public as part of the 2022 Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase. Mine direct source for Labradorite, Petrified wood, Rose Quartz, Carnelian and over 20 other stones! Free and open to the public. Wholesale and retail. Showing on the main location from Jan. 21st - Feb. 14th, 2022 Mon-Fri 8:30 am-4:30 pm, 2nd Gem Show location opening Jan27th - Feb. 13th, 2022.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy