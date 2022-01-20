ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Netflix Reveals First Look at Sofia Vergara in Her New Drug Kingpin Role

By Laura Pence
wfxb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA first look at Sofia Vergara in her new Colombian drug lord role was...

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Netflix star Kim Mi-soo dead at the age of 29

Korean drama actress Kim Mi-soo has died at the age of 29. The actor - who also had a supporting role in the recent Disney+ series Snowdrop alongside Blackpink's Jisoo - died on 5 January. "Kim suddenly left us on 5 January," her agency Landscape said in a statement on...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Sons of Anarchy' Fans Just Got Amazing News From Netflix

Netflix is doubling down on Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter. Sutter, who brought FX viewers the saga of Jax Teller, Opie Winston and the rest of the Sons, is getting a new original series on the streaming platform. The show is titled The Abandons and is set in the Old West. It's not clear how soon he will be able to work on The Abandons, since he is also working on Netflix's This Beast, his first movie as a director. Sutter also co-created the Sons of Anarchy spinoff series Mayans M.C. and served as co-showrunner on its first two seasons before he left FX.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sofia Vergara
Person
Griselda Blanco
Distractify

What Were the 7 Best Netflix Original Series of 2021? We've Got Our List

Did you catch all of the original programming that dropped on Netflix in 2021? If not (and especially if you're looking for something new to binge during that awkward time between Christmas and New Year's), we've rounded up seven of our favorite Netflix originals that are highly rated and worth sacrificing an entire day just to watch every episode.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Young Sheldon' Star Made Major Cash for His New Movie Role

Iain Armitage does not need to rely on Young Sheldon to boost his fortune. The 13-year-old actor, who shot to fame on HBO's Big Little Lies, is the voice of Chase, the main character in PAW Patrol: The Movie, one of the biggest animated hits of 2021. Armitage's contract for the film reportedly guaranteed at least a $100,000 paycheck.
MOVIES
E! News

Sofía Vergara Transforms Into an Infamous Drug Lord in Griselda First Look

Watch: Catherine Zeta-Jones Talks Playing Griselda Blanco. Sofía Vergara is transforming into the Fairy Cocaine Godmother. On Jan. 19, Netflix released the first look for its new limited series Griselda starring Vergara. The six-episode series, directed by Andrés Baiz, is inspired by the savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history.
TV & VIDEOS
purewow.com

Sofía Vergara Looks Totally Different in Promo Pics for New Netflix Show ‘Griselda’

Sofía Vergara is taking on a role quite different from that of Gloria on Modern Family. The 49-year-old actress will executive produce and star in a new limited series for Netflix, titled Griselda, where she will play the real-life Griselda Blanco (AKA La Madrina or “The Godmother”), a notorious drug kingpin who became one of the richest people in the world.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kingpin#Film Star#Colombian
Collider

Sofia Vergara Is a Cartel Queenpin in First Image for Netflix's 'Griselda' From 'Narcos' Creators

Netflix revealed the full cast and first image of Griselda, a six-episode limited series following the real-life story of Colombian cartel crimelord Griselda Blanco. Starring Modern Family’s Sofia Vergara as the titular criminal, the series is being produced by the creative team behind Narcos, which previously explored the life of Colombian drug dealer Pablo Escobar.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

New on Netflix February 2022

Netflix is bringing the drama this February. The big name streamer is set to release a handful of new series, films, and classic titles to welcome in the month of love this year. Be it ancient warriors or terrifying scammers, Netflix has it all. We can hardly wait for February to begin.
MOVIES
Deadline

Sofia Vergara Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-nominated Sofía Vergara has signed with CAA. Vergara is best known for her role in the five-time Emmy-winning comedy series Modern Family, which ran on ABC for 11 seasons. Vergara stars in the title role of the upcoming Netflix limited drama series Griselda, chronicling the real life of savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. Vergara has developed the series over eight years and executive produces with Luis Balaguer through Latin World Entertainment, an entertainment and media company they founded in the 1990s. She recently finished her second season as a judge...
CELEBRITIES
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Industry News: Jon Stewart, Andy Cohen, Sofia Vergara + More!

JON STEWART TO RECEIVE MARK TWAIN PRIZE: Jon Stewart will receive the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts’ 23rd Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. The organization announced Wednesday (Jan 19th) that the Daily Show alum will be presented with the award at a gala performance on Sunday, April 24th, in the Kennedy Center Concert Hall. Stewart said in a statement, “I am truly honored to receive this award. I have long admired and been influenced by the work of Mark Twain, or, as he was known by his given name, Samuel Leibowitz.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Netflix Releases New First-Look Photos for ‘Bridgerton’ Season Two

Netflix released new photos for the impending second season of “Bridgerton.” Some of the faces included in the shots are Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Bridgerton), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Claudia Jesse (Eloise Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte) and newly inducted Simone Ashley, who will be playing Kate Sharma. In February 2021, Netflix revealed that Ashley would be playing Kate Sharma, who is the female lead and Lord Anthony’s romantic interest to become the newest love affair. The second season will focus upon Lord Anthony’s quest to find love. The first season of Netflix’s hit series focused on the lord’s...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Offers First Look at New Crime Comedy With a Twist

If there's one thing audiences can't get enough of, it's crime shows! With twists and turns at every corner, the genre has long been a staple among fans across various networks. But Netflix is kicking it up another level with its newest murder-mystery, a comedy called Murderville out next month. Starring Will Arnett as Senior Detective Terry Seattle of the Homicide Division, Murderville isn't your run-of-the-mill crime show. The series has a unique twist to it — namely, that it's largely improvised.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Netflix reveals first look at Marvel's Eternals star's murder mystery show

Marvel star Kumail Nanjiani will appear in an upcoming murder mystery series at Netflix. The Big Sick and Eternals actor will guest star in Murderville alongside protagonist Will Arnett. But there's a catch: Nanjiani won't be given the script of the episode and will have to rely solely on his improv skills.
TV SERIES
ScreenCrush

Leslie Grace Reveals First Look At Her ’Batgirl’ Movie Costume

Actress Leslie Grace just debuted the first look at her version of Batgirl from her upcoming solo HBO Max movie. Posting on her Instagram, Grace shared a photo of herself in costume with a caption quoting the Batgirl: Year One comic book: “I use their expectations against them. That will be their weakness. Not mine. Let them all underestimate me… And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts.”
MOVIES
Middletown Press

Nielsen Ratings: ‘Daredevil’ Blazes Hot Again on Netflix Following ‘Hawkeye’ Kingpin Reveal

“Daredevil” is done hiding in Hell’s Kitchen and is back on your screen. The gritty series about Marvel’s blind crimefighter and attorney, Matt Murdock, is blazing hot again on Netflix more than three years after its Season 3 finale. It landed in eighth place on Nielsen’s SVOD Top 10 list for original programs the week of Dec. 20-26, and the timing isn’t coincidental. Star Charlie Cox makes a cameo in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which debuted the weekend prior, and his arch-nemesis, Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) was unveiled as an integral part of Disney Plus’ “Hawkeye” storyline that week.
TV SERIES
justjaredjr.com

Netflix Debuts First Look at 'Chicken Run' Sequel, Shares New Details!

Netflix has just announced the title and revealed the first look photo for the upcoming Chicken Run sequel!. The new movie is called Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and will debut in 2023 on the streamer. News of the sequel was first announced back in 2020 on the 20...
MOVIES
blackchronicle.com

Netflix Reveals First Look At ‘Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming’

Our fave gun-toting auntie is BACK for more hilarious shenanigans in “Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming” that centers around Madea’s great-grandson’s college graduation where hidden secrets and family drama threaten to ruin the celebration. The Netflix film features fan faves from across the Madeaverse including...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy