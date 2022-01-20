Valentine Sign Do Over Photo Shoot

Superstars! Kim and North adorably lip sync to a song from Disney’s ‘Encanto” only a few days after Kim’s PDA-filled pizza date with Pete. The family that lip syncs together, stays together! Kim Kardashian, 41, and daughter North West, 8, proved once again they are a talent to be reckoned with on TikTok. The amazing mother/daughter combo filmed an adorable video (below) to the social media platform on Thursday (January 13). In it, North, showing off her new braces, begins lip syncing to the song “The Family Madrigal” from the latest animated Disney flick Encanto. Standing behind North, Kim does her best to keep up with the words. Too cute!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO